Steve Rhodes on Moeen Al’s importance to Worcestershire

Moeen Ali is set to spend the rest of his career with Worcestershire after signing a new five-year contract.

The England all-rounder has committed himself to the county he joined from Warwickshire a decade ago until the end of the 2022 season.

Moeen, 30, said: “It’s happy days. To commit my future and probably the rest of my career to Worcestershire is a fantastic feeling.”

Moeen, who had one year remaining on his current deal, is one of the first names on the England teamsheet and played little for Worcestershire this season as a result.

He only made three County Championship appearances in Worcestershire’s promotion campaign and participated in six one-day matches.

But director of cricket Steve Rhodes believes he is a key figure for the county. “We’ve had some fantastic wins this season – and this is one of them.

“Moeen is our England player and it’s important for us to have an England player.

“It sends a message to other clubs that our better players don’t feel the need to be elsewhere. He is in such a rich vein of form internationally and on the back of a wonderful season, he is turning himself into one of the best all-rounders in the world.”

Moeen heads to Australia with England on Saturday ahead of the Ashes series.