Sun prepares to set on another year of excellence at Headingley

ANOTHER season of county cricket may be drawing to a close at Headingley, but fans are hoping they can still witness what would be a perfect ending for both their team and coach.

But, in a game of fine margins; falling to your lowest first-innings total since May 2014 as Yorkshire did against visitors Somerset on Monday is by no means the right way to achieve that hoped-for end.

Yorkshire's Andrew Gale celebrates with Liam Plunkett, after the bowler took the wicket of Somseret's Marcus Trescothick. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Yorkshire may yet take some pride from a miserable first day if they can battle to a draw by Thursday. But with Roses rivals Lancashire seemingly adamant on adding to the frustration of Andrew Gale’s team – pitifully falling to 8-4 against Middlesex at one stage on Tuesday afternoon – the odds are beginning to stack against the White Rose.

And if a third-consecutive title does slip away from them, the fact they have pushed so close for that accolade once more, as well as having reached the semi-final stages of both the Natwest T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cup, means it should not be considered an unsuccessful year.

Having witnessed the likes of Appleyard, Truman and Wardle throughout the late 50s and early 60s, in a side of which he says gave him “great joy”, Yorkshire member Stuart Womersley says he would not be too downhearted if he was prevented from seeing Yorkshire win three on the spin for the second time in his life, being there the last time they achieved that feat back in 1968.

“I wouldn’t be disappointed completely, because all in all I think they’ve made a good fist of it,” he said. “Even if they lost the County Championship, they’ve got to good positions in both the one-day competitions which they’ve not always done.

Yorkshire fans cool down on a hot day at Headingley. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

“They’ve not always been able to apply the knowledge to that sort of cricket but they do now and I think that is getting better. I was down at Lord’s when they beat Somerset in 2002 and it can’t be long before they win a one-day trophy again.”

Describing Yorkshire as “the love of his life”, Womersley has followed the team club all over the country. And, after members last week voted to keep County Championship cricket at Scarborough’s iconic ground for two games for at least another season, he is thrilled at the prospect of returning to North Marine Road.

“I’ve been to Scarborough many times,” he added. “As far as I’m concerned it’s the finest out ground in England, and people from all over world say they love playing there. It is only a small compact ground, but it is so special, and when it is packed with 5,000 at a push ... what an atmosphere.”

Equally pleased was Kyle Woodward, who was at Headingley on day two with a handful of friends.

“We go to Scarborough quite a bit – it’s brilliant when it’s sold out,” he said. “The players love coming to Scarborough. We’re from Whitby and everybody goes so they can get to see everyone

“You’re so close to the pitch and everybody just loves it. It’s easy enough to meet and talk to the players and with it being a seaside town, the fish and chips are far better than at Headingley.”

Another area that spectators at Headingley seemed to agree on during play on a glorious, sun-kissed day at Headingley, was the difficulty the club will have in replacing out-going coach Jason Gillespie. The popular Australian is set to return to his homeland at the end of the season to rejoin his his wife and children who headed home earlier this year.

Within three years of joining the club, Gillespie turned a team which had suffered relegation from Division One when he joined into one capable of securing two successive County Championship titles once back in the top tier at the first time of asking. Everybody associated with Yorkshire is desperate to send him off with a third triumph in the four-day game.

“He’ll be really hard to replace,” said Woodward. “He’s been great with all the young kids the way he has brought them all through and given them confidence. It’s a real shame he is going.”

One man heavily linked with the role is England No2 Paul Farbrace, former 2nd XI coach at Yorkshire. And while Woodward doubts he will leave the international stage to return to Headingley, Womersley believes he would be the ideal candidate.

“If they’re set on Farbrace, and he’s been at Yorkshire before, then he’s got the ability to ensure that continuity,” he said. “He knows the academy and the coaching styles of Gillespie, he’s also going to bring some England experience with him into the job, so I think he would be a shoo-in.”

Though it remains anyone’s guess where the title ends up next Friday at the home of cricket, it is certain the future – muck like the weather at Headingley yesterday – is bright for Yorkshire. These remain exciting times.