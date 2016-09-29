‘Team of the Year’ rewards Yorkshire stars Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Tim Bresnan

FOUR Yorkshire players have been named in the Professional Cricketers’ Association Team of the Year.

Opening batsman Adam Lyth, fellow top-order players Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, plus all-rounder Tim Bresnan were honoured at the annual awards ceremony in London.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan, centre, is congratulated by Jonny Bairstow (left), Andrew Gale, second left, Jack Leaning, right, and Liam Plunkett, second right.

Lyth top-scored for Yorkshire in all competitions, Root and Bairstow had fine international campaigns in addition to averaging in the 80s in the Championship, while Bresnan shone with bat and ball.

Lauren Winfield, who captained Yorkshire Diamonds in the inaugural Women’s Super League, was shortlisted for the Women’s Player of the Summer award, won by her England team-mate Tammy Beaumont.

Ben Duckett, the 21-year-old Northants batsman, capped a memorable week by becoming the first winner of the two PCA main awards.

Duckett was named Players’ Player of the Year and also Young Player of the Year, one day after being named Cricket Writers’ Club Player of the Year.

“It seems to have been good news each week,” said Duckett, who hit 2,706 runs in all formats in 2016 to earn selection for the forthcoming tour to Bangladesh.

“I keep saying every week, ‘That has topped off my summer’, and then something else happens.”

PCA Team of the Year, sponsored by Greene King: Adam Lyth (Yorkshire), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Ben Duckett (Northants), Joe Root (Yorkshire and England), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire and England), Liam Dawson (Hampshire and England), Tim Bresnan (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire and England), Keith Barker (Warwickshire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Jeetan Patel (Warwickshire).