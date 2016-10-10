Tempers flare in Dhaka after England come off second-best to Bangladesh

Jos Buttler was disappointed with what he felt were Bangladesh’s over-exuberant celebrations following his dismissal after England crashed to a 34-run defeat in Dhaka.

The umpires intervened after the England captain and several Bangladesh players were involved in a heated confrontation in the second one-day international, which the Tigers won to square the series and set up a decider in Chittagong on Wednesday.

ALL_SQUARE: Yorkshires Jonny Bairstow scored 35 in Dhaka yesterday, but it wasnt enough to avoid defeat to Bangladesh. Picture: AP Photo/AM Ahad

While Buttler had no problems with the hosts celebrating his downfall, which effectively ended any hopes England had of wrapping up a series victory, he was irked by them doing it in close proximity to him.

He said: “I was just a little bit disappointed in the fashion they celebrated.

“Mainly just the way they celebrated by running towards me and giving me a bit of a send off. You don’t have to run up to a guy.

“I’m disappointed to get out, but emotions were running high, they were obviously delighted to get the wicket, maybe I should have just walked away.”

His opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza, who earned the man of the match award for taking 4-29 – having earlier boosted Bangladesh’s total with a quickfire 44 – called on players from both sides to watch their behaviour.

He said: “Sometimes, a lot of things happen in the heat of the moment. But players from both sides should control themselves.”

Buttler is regarded as a softly-spoken individual, but he added: “Maybe you don’t know me as well as you think you do.”

The action boiled over after the game as Buttler’s deputy Ben Stokes seemed to confront Tamim Iqbal. England’s vice-captain later tweeted: “Congrats to Bangladesh on the win tonight,outplayed us,what I won’t stand for is someone putting a shoulder to my team-mate at handshakes.”

Buttler played a lone hand in keeping England’s hopes of overhauling Bangladesh’s 238-8 alive with a run-a-ball 57.

He came to the crease with his side limping to 26-4 after Mortaza followed up his late cameo of with the bat with three top-order wickets.

Once Buttler was gone, lbw to Taskin Ahmed, a decision overturned on review, the writing was on the wall and they were all out for 204 after 44.4 overs.

Buttler thought England let their opponents off the hook towards the end of their innings, but still thought they were favourites at halfway and admitted he was frustrated with how they had approached the run chase.

He said: “I thought our first 50 overs were fantastic, I thought we bowled brilliantly up front.

“If things had gone our way nearer the end we could have maybe bowled them out for 190-200.

“They played some good shots and it got away from us a little bit but I still feel that 240 was a really chase-able score.

“The only thing that really disappoints me is that I thought we were a little bit tentative.”