Tim Bresnan collects Yorkshire awards at the double

THERE was double joy for Tim Bresnan last night as he scooped both main awards at Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s gala dinner.

Bresnan received the Players’ Player of the Year and the Supporters’ Player of the Year accolades during the black tie event at Headingley cricket ground.

The former England all-rounder had an outstanding summer, scoring 1,263 runs in all competitions and taking 62 wickets.

He had the best batting average of Yorkshire’s regular players in the Championship (48.13) and also the One-Day Cup (60.16), while he was the club’s leading wicket-taker in T20 with 21 at 16.8.

The 31-year-old’s contribution to Yorkshire’s third-place Championship finish was exemplified by a splendid performance in the last match of the season against Middlesex at Lord’s, where he totalled 197 runs and took three wickets.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, said Bresnan’s awards were richly deserved.

“Tim has made several outstanding contributions throughout the course of the season, and his value was epitomised in the final game at Lord’s where he played an innings which would be difficult to better given the situation and circumstances involved,” said Moxon.

“He has gone well with the bat for the last two seasons and has contributed more and more, and I suppose you could say that his innings at Lord’s was a culmination of his hard work.”

Matthew Waite was named Young Player of the Year after impressing for the club in one-day cricket.

The 20-year-old all-rounder served notice of his potential by taking 3-48 and scoring 38 in the One-Day Cup semi-final against Surrey.

“Matthew is developing nicely as a cricketer, and it was really encouraging to see his performances in the NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final and the Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final, when he performed well with both bat and ball in two big games for the club,” said Moxon.

“It has certainly been an encouraging start from Matthew to first-team cricket, and it augurs well for the future.”

Adam Lyth was named Fielder of the Year, while Jonathan Read scooped Academy Player of the Year. Will Rhodes took the Howard Clayton Second Team Performance of the Year award.

In addition to Bresnan’s honours, there was recognition yesterday for his fellow Yorkshire pace bowlers Steve Patterson and Ryan Sidebottom.

Patterson, 33, has been awarded a testimonial by the club in 2017, while Sidebottom has also been awarded a two-month testimonial period next year.

In a statement, the club said: “Steve Patterson has been recognised for his outstanding contribution with the ball for the White Rose since his first-class debut in 2005.

“The seam bowler is often referred to as Yorkshire’s ‘Mr Reliable’ and is a firm favourite among the club’s members and supporters.

“Also in 2017, Ryan Sidebottom has been awarded a two-month testimonial with events taking place in August and September in recognition of his outstanding 20 years as a first-class cricketer for both county and country.

“The club would like to acknowledge Sidebottom’s immense contribution to Yorkshire cricket and offer members the chance to say their thanks.

“Patterson’s testimonial will run either side of Sidebottom’s testimonial, and Patterson will not hold any events during Sidebottom’s two-month testimonial period.”

Patterson has been a model of consistency in recent years, and he was Yorkshire’s second-highest wicket-taker in the Championship last season with 39 at 29.38.

Sidebottom, 38, missed seven matches through injury but showed that he remains as potent as ever with 31 wickets at 21.19.

Along with Jack Brooks, who led the way last summer with 60 wickets at 25.01, Messrs Bresnan, Patterson and Sidebottom have played a vital role in Yorkshire’s Championship success.

Their class and consistency with the ball went a long way to securing the club’s back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, and with Sidebottom having recently signed a new one-year contract, that four-pronged pace attack remains key to their prospects next year.

Pakistan’s record runscorer Younus Khan will miss next week’s first Test against the West Indies in Dubai as he completes his recovery from dengue fever.

Younus, 38, needs another 544 runs to become the first Pakistani to 10,000 in Tests – after finishing Pakistan’s drawn series against England with a double-century at The Oval.