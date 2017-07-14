Video - ‘We didn’t get it quite right’ admits England’s Stuart Broad

England bowler Stuart Broad is hoping for some favourable weather conditions on day two of the second Investec Test against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Broad claimed figures of 3-47 on the return to his home ground for the first time in a Test since his 8-15 when England clinched the Ashes here two years ago.

England hit back to take four wickets in the evening session on the opening day and Broad believes his country were just one wicket short of where they probably could have been.

“I reckon on day one (on) Test match pitches, if you get seven wickets in a day, you’ve had a pretty good day,” he said. “We were probably one shy. We probably didn’t get it quite right with that second new ball.”

On a pitch offering sideways movement, and after heavy morning cloud cover had given the bowlers an obvious chance to do early damage, the stumps total was arguably close to par.

Broad added: “The sun came out at a really bad time actually.

There were certainly some good balls bowled in the day, but I think it’s a pretty good pitch to bat on, but I think it’s going to get slower and slower. England’s Stuart Broad

“I think when the sun comes out and the pitch goes really slow – like we saw on that last ball – when the clouds come there seems to be a bit extra so it seems an okay pitch to bowl on when there’s a bit of cloud, but with the sun it looks great to bat on.

“I always try to judge a pitch on how many batsmen get really good balls to get out. I don’t think many of the batsmen will think they got jaffas (well-bowled deliveries) to get out from.

“There were certainly some good balls bowled in the day, but I think it’s a pretty good pitch to bat on, but I think it’s going to get slower and slower.”

Broad believes today’s weather conditions may play a part in helping England in their attack before they begin their first innings.

He added: “I think generally Lord’s and Trent Bridge particularly (favour) overhead conditions. Even bowling, when you got a bit of cloud you felt in the game a little bit, but when the sun came out it just got slower and lower.

“We’ll be hoping for a little bit of cloud first thing (this morning )then a lovely sunny day.”