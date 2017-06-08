Video - Yorkshire eye fearless approach against Middlesex in Second XI Trophy final

Captain Will Rhodes has urged Yorkshire’s youngsters to emulate the county’s established figures in their Second XI Trophy final at Headingley today.

Yorkshire’s second string face Middlesex this afternoon having progressed through the one-day competition without losing.

Yorkshire's Second XI captain Will Rhodes. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

An inclement weather forecast has put the prospect of play in doubt but a wash-out would move the final on to Friday’s reserve day.

Looking ahead to the final, Rhodes said his squad would adopt the fearless approach that has given Gary Ballance’s first team success over the one-day format this season.

The former England Under-19s captain said: “All white-ball cricket across the club has been fantastic. We have not lost a game this year so confidence is high.

“We have to be brave and back our skills. That’s what the first team have done throughout and hopefully something they will do next week as well.”

Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yorkshire saw off the challenge of Somerset in a rain-hit semi-final with Harry Brook, who has recently signed a junior professional contract at Yorkshire, scoring an unbeaten 47no.

The young squad faces three changes from that team with Matt Fisher, Karl Carver and Matthew Waite all in Yorkshire’s first-team squad for the County Championship match at Taunton on Friday.

That has meant Rhodes, Wainman and returning batsman Jonny Tattersall are the only three players with first-team experience in the squad. However, several players have international experience. Tattersall played alongside Rhodes at the U19s World Cup in 2014 while Brook and pace bowler Eddie Barnes have also featured in representative squads.

Middlesex have won the Second XI T20 competition in each of the last two seasons, and have carried that form into 50-over cricket this year.

They beat a Lancashire side that has featured in seven of the last eight finals in the last four.

Rhodes added: “Nothing is won yet, we have a lot more to do. Hopefully we can nail our skills and get the success.

“We are looking for a couple of people to put in stand-out performances. You need that in a final of a knock-out cup.”