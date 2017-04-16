Warwickshire v Yorkshire (day 4): Yorkshire wrap up convincing victory at Edgbaston

YORKSHIRE have picked up their first County Championship victory of the season, beating Warwickshire by an innings and 88 runs at Edgbaston.

The teams returned for day four with Yorkshire only needing the one wicket for victory, Warwickshire having gone in the night before on 85-9.

It wasn’t long before the axe came down on the hosts, Adil Rashid bowling former team-mate Oliver Hannon-Dalby to leave Warwickshire 115 all out.

Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale praised his team’s character after they required just 42 balls on the final morning to complete victory.

The home side’s last pair of Jeetan Patel and Hannon-Dalby took the score t, while young seamer Ben Coad ended with 5-50 for match figures of 10-102.

Yorkshire’s resounding victory was an emphatic response to their surprise defeat to Hampshire in their opening game last week.

“It was a big week for us having played so well last week when we didn’t get anything out of the game,” Gale said. “I thought we showed a lot of character.

“After last week’s game we spoke a lot about wining key passages of play. In the third innings we let Hampshire back in the game but in this game we got an opportunity to get ourselves in front and get away from them and we took it.”