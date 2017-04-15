Search

Warwickshire v Yorkshire (day two): Peter Handscomb cuts loose to put Yorkshire in driving seat

Yorkshire's Peter Handscomb led the way in the White Rose's first innings at Edgbaston. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Yorkshire took total control of their Specsavers County Championship tussle with Warwickshire on the second afternoon as they went into tea on 165-3, just 13 behind the home side’s first innings total.

After the home batting was undone by Ben Coad’s 5-52, Australian import Peter Handscomb’s aggressive 75 (110 balls, 12 fours) laid the foundation for a big first-innings lead for the White Rose.

Yorkshire resumed after lunch on 40-1, having already lost Adam Lyth who gloved a Chris Wright leg-side ball to the wicketkeeper. Alex Lees and Handscomb added 88 in 25 overs before the former (36, 76 balls) edged Keith Barker to Rikki Clarke at second slip.

Hanscomb rode his luck at times but ruthlessly punished anything loose before missing a big drive at Wright and losing his middle stump.

Gary Ballance and Jack Leaning added a solid unbroken 33 up to tea.

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth fell before lunch at Edgbaston on day two.

