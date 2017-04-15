Warwickshire v Yorkshire (day two): Yorkshire suffer early blow after bowling out hosts

Yorkshire’S Ben Coad took a second five-wicket haul of the season as Warwickshire were bowled out for 178 in their first innings at Edgbaston.

Yorkshire then replied with 40-1 before lunch on a pitch which continues to give the seamers some assistance.

After the home side resumed this morning on 153-8, they advanced to 165 before Coad uprooted Chris Wright’s off-stump to complete his five-for.

Keith Barker reached an accomplished 50 but fell for that score (88 balls, four fours) when he edged Tim Bresnan’s first ball of the day to wicketkeeper Andrew Hodd.

Yorkshire’s reply took an early hit in the sixth over when Adam Lyth gloved a leg-side lifter from Wright to wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose, but Alex Lees and Peter Handscomb saw it through, not without a few air shots, to lunch.