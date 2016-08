WITH a comprehensive victory over Nottinghamshire on Friday, Yorkshire moved to within five points of current County Championship Division One leaders Middlesex.

The White Rose has enjoyed two title triumphs in as many years and, with just four games remaining – the final game sees Jason Gillespie’s side head to Lord’s on September 20 to face their nearest rivals – you can have your say in our poll on whether they can make it three four-day titles in a row.