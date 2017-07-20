Westley gets call to stand in for injured Ballance in the Oval Test

YORKSHIRE captain Gary Balance will be replaced by Tom Westley in next week’s third Investec Test against South Africa, and the Essex batsman could be joined in the England side by a second newcomer, Middlesex’s Dawid Malan.

Balance has been ruled out after being hit on the left index finger by Morne Morkel in the second innings of England’s defeat against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Westley and Malan have been called up in a 13-man squad to face the Proteas at the Kia Oval following last week’s series-levelling thrashing at Trent Bridge.

However, there is a familiar feeling of disappointment for Surrey’s Mark Stoneman, with misfiring opener Keaton Jennings retained.

The selectors have taken the unusual step of confirming 28-year-old Westley’s place in the side, and batting order, after Ballance was sidelined, but Malan has no such promise and will go head to head with all-rounder Liam Dawson.

If head coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Joe Root decide a second slow-bowling option is necessary alongside Moeen Ali, Dawson will continue his unexpected stint in the team, with Malan on hand as an alternative option to bolster the batting.

Malan’s county team-mate Toby Roland-Jones, a third uncapped squad member, will challenge Mark Wood for his place in the side, the latter having struggled for form in the series, but been passed fit after a heel complaint.

Westley’s call-up has several things to recommend it, not least his right-handedness, with Alastair Cook, Jennings and Ballance all left-handers.

His long-time county association with Cook can also do him no harm and it is just two months since the pair scored twin hundreds in a 243-run stand against Hampshire.

Form-wise, Westley averages 53.11 in the Specsavers County Championship, with two centuries, and just as importantly made 106 not out against the touring Proteas attack for England Lions.

Malan was thought to be close to selection at the start of the South Africa series, having made a strong impression on the England management with his 78 on his Twenty20 debut against the South Africans last month.

A hat-trick of debutants might seem a push, even under a rookie captain finding his own preferred side, but England did just that twice in 2014 – in Sydney during their 5-0 Ashes whitewash and five months later against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.