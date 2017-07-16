York and Beckwithshaw falter on tough day for table-toppers

York stumbled to their second defeat in a row, beaten by Stamford Bridge who took over top spot in Yorkshire North from their opponents.

With only Duncan Snell (74) showing anything like normal form, York limped to 175-7 and Mark Tennant (41) and Will Rhodes (88no) clinched the six-wicket win.

York were also overtaken by Yorkshire Academy who had a comfortable 36-run win over fourth-placed Harrogate after Harry Brook (62) and Jordan Thompson (44) helped them to 222-9 and James Logan picked up 4-53 in the reply.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit nine fours and four sixes in his 121 in Driffield’s 259 and even though Chris Grey (44) and Tom Appleyard (53) raised Hull hopes, once they were parted the target was never in sight.

Adam Fisher (43no) and Russ Robinson (37no) saw Sheriff Hutton Bridge past Scarborough’s 134 in which Oliver Stephenson made 61, while Scott Hopkinson (40) top scored in Clifton Alliance’s 197-9 but the match was abandoned before Acomb could bat.

Easingwold were pounded into submission at Woodhouse Grange whose openers Andrew Bilton (125) and Tom Young (112) put on 217. Christopher Bilton and Nathan Saltmer added half-centuries, putting Grange on the way to a 248-run victory.

There was a shock for Bradford Premier leaders Hanging Heaton who were knocked off their perch when Jonathan Whiteoak (6-39) and Robert Burton (4-27) skittled them out for 93 in reply to Lightcliffe’s 161 in which Burton (42) was the main contributor.

Farsley go top after racing past Cleckheaton’s 75 total in 65 balls. James Wainman (4-27), Chris Henry (3-13) and Greg Pickles who took 2-5 and a run out, set up the win.

Chris Brice returned 7-17 to put Woodlands on the way to a seven-wicket win over East Bierley and Brayden Clark (62) top scored as Townville eased past Bradford & Bingley’s 171 target. Pudsey St Lawrence’s hopes of retaining their title suffered another setback when Richard Atkins (64no) and Joe Bedford (21no) clinched victory for New Farnley.

Batley won the bottom-of-the-table scrap with Pudsey Congs despite Josh Holling (6-47) restricting them to 169, which included a half-century from Shabir Rashid. Congs struggled against Muhammad Hafeez (5-73) and came up ten runs short.

Yet another league leader crashed to defeat when Pool inflicted the first loss of the season on Aire Wharfe front-runners Beckwithshaw. Sam Wilkinson (4-36) was the home side’s hero. Shane Etherington (5-60) looked to be steering second placed Burley to victory at struggling North Leeds until Barry Singleton smashed an unbeaten 49 in 25 balls to clinch victory with three balls to spare.

Chris Thompson took 5-29 to bowl out Colton for 170 and put third placed Otley right back into the title race.

There were no slip ups from Yorkshire South leaders Sheffield Collegiate, Tom Rowley and Will Root hitting half-centuries in their 211-8 which proved too rich for Cleethorpes despite the efforts of Vusimuzi Sibanda (62) and Alex Osmond (41).

Matt Morland (81no) led the way as Appleby Frodingham comfortably beat Sheffield & Phoenix and an unbeaten 91 from Harpreet Singh-Bhatti took Barnsley past Aston Hall’s 179-4.

David Toft (109) and Matthew Jordan (69) inspired Wakefield Thornes to 310-7 and Steve Morgan (6-16) reduced Treeton to 180, their only threat came from Muhammed Waheed who followed up a 4-92 spell with 77.

Alex Fletcher (47), Chris Siddall (40), James Moorhouse (57) and Neil Longhurst (47) steered Whitley Hall to 257-6 on the way to beating Hallam by 64 runs. Liam Johnson (4-21) and Mark Cummins (59) starred in Wickersley’s seven-wicket win over Tickhill.

In the Huddersfield League Will Fraine included 16 fours and six sixes in his 139 and with half centuries from Simon Kelly and Henry Taylor, Honley reached 338-5, far too many for Barkisland despite the efforts of Alex Scholefield (116) and Luke Bridges (52).

Max Joice (117no) and S P Singh (62no) took Hoylandswaine to victory over Armitage Bridge and they increased their lead after Danny Glover (6-39 and 65no) masterminded Shepley’s six-wicket win over second placed Moorlands.