Yorkshire CCC: ‘Plenty of interest’ in replacing Jason Gillespie, says chairman Steve Denison

MARTYN MOXON and Mark Arthur have started sifting through the candidates for the vacant head coach position at Yorkshire following the closure of the application process.

Director of cricket Moxon has taken a lead on filling the void left by outgoing coach Jason Gillespie and will sit down with Arthur and club captain Andrew Gale.

Club chairman Steve Denison confirmed there had been healthy interest in the position although was unable to confirm the exact number.

The interview process is expected to begin next week.

Former Yorkshire coach Paul Farbrace had been an early front-runner for the role but turned down a return to Headingley to remain part of the England set-up.

Denison said: “We obviously had quite a bit of interest early on from preferred candidates but for personal reasons, it didn’t quite work out.

“We decided we would take our time because we want to get the right person in recognising the size of the task, especially following what Dizzy achieved.

“As a board, we said take as long as you would like.

“There’s been plenty of interest. I don’t know the exact number but there’s been a lot of response no doubt, and a lot of expression of interest.”

Meanwhile, Gale has yet to confirm his status as club captain for 2017.

The 32-year-old said he would take time to decide whether he would carry on in the role following Yorkshire’s dramatic defeat in the County Championship at Lord’s on September 23.

Denison wants the man that led the White Rose to back-to-back Championship titles to remain in the position across the upcoming transition period in the coaching staff.

The chairman added: “Galey is our captain and we all want him to continue being our captain.

“He was very public at the end of the season talking about his form and reflecting on his season as a whole.

“Finishing third would have been a good result for most counties but for Andrew, he was deeply disappointed.

“He is still a brilliant player and a fabulous captain.

“That’s what we want to remain.”