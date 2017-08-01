Yorkshire Diamonds set to sparkle with World Cup winners

Paul Grayson says his Yorkshire Diamonds squad has “a nice balance” ahead of their forthcoming Kia Super League campaign, which starts on Friday.

Coach Grayson and his players began their pre-tournament training camp yesterday as they build up to a Roses opener against Lancashire Thunder at Headingley.

There’s a nice balance to the squad. The batting looks very strong up front, for example, and we’re really pleased with how we’re looking. Yorkshire Diamonds coach, Paul Grayson

Grayson was forced into some last-minute recruitment when injured Australian Beth Mooney pulled out of a second season with the Diamonds, who only won one of their five matches last year.

He has added Sri Lanka batswoman Chamari Atapattu to fellow internationals Sophie Devine and Sune Luus, all-rounders from New Zealand and South Africa.

Captain Lauren Winfield will be joined by fellow World Cup winners Katherine Brunt and Jenny Gunn for their second season with the Diamonds.

Grayson is happy with the depth of domestic and local players below the star names.

“There’s a nice balance to the squad,” said the former White Rose all-rounder. “The batting looks very strong up front, for example, and we’re really pleased with how we’re looking.

“There’s one or two of the England Academy and Development squad in there – Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage are good cricketers – and five or six of the young Yorkshire girls in there as well.

“They can experience what it’s all about.”

Grayson is combining his Diamonds duties with his role as director of cricket at Durham University this summer.

“I had good times at Yorkshire as a player, and it’s nice to be working back at the club again,” he said. “They’re a good group of girls. I’ve already done some work with them.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get involved with the Yorkshire T20 side, not the Diamonds, after term time finished, and it’s given me an insight into one or two of the players.

“I helped out through the winter as well with some of their training. I’ve really enjoyed it so far. When I was asked if I was interested in taking on the role four or five months ago, I had no hesitation. There’s no better time to be getting involved in women’s cricket on the back of the World Cup.”