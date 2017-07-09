Yorkshire Leagues: Phoenix on rise in South | York lead cut in North | Chippendale stars for Hanging Heaton

Having gone through the first half of the season without a win, Sheffield & Phoenix finally broke their duck with a shock win over Yorkshire South leaders Sheffield Collegiate.

The hero of the day was Chesney Hughes who hit 70 as Phoenix recovered from losing their first three wickets with only two on the board.

Yorkshire's Will Rhodes hit 55 not out as Stamford Bridge beat Scarborough. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

With Matt Dixon taking 5-53, Phoenix needed a spirited 44 from No9 Matt Rees to take them to 199 and that didn’t look enough when Tom Rowley (77) and Dan Priestley put on 66 for the first wicket.

But then Luqman Asad took two in two balls on his way to 3-35 and with Hughes and Rodney Shridath Rey each picking up three cheap wickets, Collegiate collapsed to 129.

The only good news for Collegiate was that nearest rivals, Whitley Hall, also lost, Joshua Marsh (57) top scoring as Aston Hall passed their 179 total with five wickets in hand.

Despite a 6-56 spell from Usman Muzaffar, Wakefield Thornes reached 203 and Akila Isanka (3-56) and Steve Morgan (5-33) dismissed Tickhill for 182, moving Thornes into second place in the table.

Sam Drury (80) was top scorer in Treeton’s 222 and even though Joe Cooper (53) and Humphrey Emery (50no) gave a good chase, Hallam fell nine runs short.

David Hunt (56) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (67) led the way in Barnsley’s 220-9 and with Dan Waldron and Ali Jahangir each picking up four wickets, they dismissed Cleethorpes for 172 to climb out of the bottom two.

Only Kieran Lindley (66) managed to cope with Umaid Asif (6-28) and Liam Johnson (4-43) who clinched a 30 run win for Wickersley at Apperly Frodingham.

York’s lead at the top of Yorkshire North was reduced to three points after they went down by two wickets to Yorkshire Academy, who were seen over the line by Eddie Barnes (50no).

Stamford Bridge took full advantage, Donavan Sinclair (5-26) and Will Rhodes (55no) starring as they beat Scarborough by six wickets.

Josh Atkinson (51) and Kallen Bond (47) top-scored in Harrogate’s 213-8 and even though Andrew Bilton (59) and brother Christopher (47) put on a century for Woodhouse Grange’s second wicket, the visitors still came up 18 runs short. Casey Rudd (64) and Afaq Rahim (66no) helped Driffield to a nine-wicket win at Acomb, while Scott Hopkinson’s half century was the highlight of Clifton Alliances victory at Easingwold.

Bowlers were on top at Hull, David Barrick taking 7-65 as Hull were dismissed for 181 but Karl Carver followed up a top score of 40 with 5-27 and with Russell Robinson (5-6), bowled out the home side for 101.

Tom Chippendale took 6-37 as Bradford & Bingley were restricted to 124 and Hanging Heaton maintained their grip at top of Bradford Premier with an eight-wicket win.

Pudsey St Lawrence’s Oliver Ashford took 5-41 but still Lightcliffe set a target of 262 thanks to Kashif Naveed (72) and Matt Baxter (91). That didn’t daunt the home openers Mark Robertshaw (125no) and Adam Waite (122no), who hit 25 fours and seven sixes between them as they clinched the win.

Zarak Khan and Tuseif Arshad hit unbeaten half centuries in East Bierley’s 207-5 but Lee Goddard (65no) and Richard Atkins (34no) edged New Farnley to victory.

Greg Finn (94no) and Liam Collins (54) helped Woodlands recover from 36-4 to pass Cleckeheaton’s 195-5.

Batley’s No 10 Naik Zada made what proved to be a match-winning 44no against Townville and lifted his side off the bottom of the table

James Wainman hit a quick-fire 79 and put on 127 with Dan Hodgson (92) as Farsley raced to 292-6 and even with the efforts of Irfan Amjad (100no) and Danish Hussain (72) Pudsey Congs went down by 62 runs

In the Huddersfield League Delph & Dobcross set a formidable 290-3 target with Shreevats Goswami scoring a century. Simon Kelly responded with 132 and a record chase looked on until Shakir Muhammad (4-64) picked up three wickets in four balls and Honley ended 12 short

Chris Holliday (117no) took leaders Hoylandswaine past Skelmanthorpe’s 204-9.

With second-placed Burley losing to Otley, Beckwithshaw strengthened their hold at the top of the Aire Wharfe. Alex Lilley (75) and George Myers (106) starred in their 270-9 before Lilley took 4-15 as Collinham collapsed for 115.