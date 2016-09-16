Yorkshire lose Australian Jake Lehmann for Middlesex showdown

Australian Jake Lehmann will miss Yorkshire's crunch title showdown with Middlesex next week.

The 24-year-old has been recalled by South Australia and leaves Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie with a space to fill in his middle order.

Yorkshire are already without England pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow who have been rested by England.

Middlesex lead the County Championship table by nine points heading into the final round of fixtures with Yorkshire one point ahead of third-placed Somerset, who host Nottinghamshire.

Lehmann, the son of current Australia coach Darren, signed off with a century in vain during the the second innings of Yorkshire's defeat to Somerset at Headingley last week.

Yorkshire confirmed his departure on Thursday.

Lehmann said on Twitter: “What a great experience!“Loved every second playing for these boys. Get the job done next week.”