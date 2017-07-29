Yorkshire’s Diamonds play integral role in England Women’s World Cup win

MARK ROBINSON has paid tribute to the three Yorkshire Diamonds’ stars in his band of World Cup winners.

Diamonds captain Lauren Winfield, pace bowler Katherine Brunt and all-rounder Jenny Gunn all played their part in the historic triumph.

England's Katherine Brunt takes a selfie with the team as they celebrate with the trophy during the ICC Women's World Cup Final at Lord's, London. (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)

“Lauren was a bit unlucky,” says Robinson. “She was playing incredibly well and she picked up a hand injury in the last warm-up game.

“She missed a couple of games and then came back in and never quite got away, although she kept getting starts. She’s young enough to still have her best years in front of her.

“With Katherine, the challenge is to protect her from herself because she’s so wholehearted and gives everything to any team she plays for.

“She’ll run into brick walls at times and play through whatever injury she’s got, and sometimes you have to protect her.

“She’s incredibly talented and one of the best fielders still, and she plays the big moments with bat or ball.

“As for Jenny, she was probably the unsung hero of the competition.

“She kept doing vital little contributions and sometimes you want her to be a bit more selfish because she always puts herself second.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all the girls.”