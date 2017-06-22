Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow adopts mature approach to England

JONNY BAIRSTOW believes growing into a man has allowed him to accept that he may not always have a place in the England side.

The 27-year-old Yorkshireman cracked an unbeaten 60 off just 35 balls as England hammered South Africa by nine wickets at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series.

It was his first international half-century in the sprint format since 2012 as he has found himself in and out of the side.

The same can be said for one-day cricket, with Bairstow unused at the Champions Trophy until he was drafted in for the out-of-form Jason Roy in the semi-final defeat to Pakistan.

His place as wicketkeeper-batsman in the Test side is more secure, but his performance in Southampton could now see him operate across all forms of the game – even if he must fight to be in the XI.

Asked how he deals with the uncertainty around his selection, Bairstow said: “By not worrying about it, that is the biggest thing.

I’m happy with the way that I am playing and the way I am striking the ball. If I am picked in the XI to play then fantastic, if not there is nothing I can do about it. Yorkshire and England’s Jonny Bairstow

“By being comfortable in yourself and in your surroundings, I think that is a major part to it and I think I have grown up a lot over the last three years. I’m not sure what I can put that down to, but naturally you grow up from a boy to a man and learn different things, how to play, construct innings and go on different tours.

“Everyone wants to play... there is not much point worrying too much about it.

“I’ve been in squads, played and not played and been in different formats. If you pick every single bit of it apart you get yourself het up, there is more to life that that.”

Bairstow intends simply to keep his head down and continue to plug away to make it difficult to be dropped.

“I’m happy with the way that I am playing and the way I am striking the ball,” he said. “If I am picked in the XI to play then fantastic, if not there is nothing I can do about it.

“All I can do is keep my preparation good, try and score as many runs as I can and keep as well as I can.

“I will just keep doing exactly the same, work hard on the things you are going to face and keep trying to build on that. I like to think I’m still learning and there is some hard work coming off.”

Asked whether he tends to over-think the situation around his inclusion, Bairstow again pointed to his psychological development in recent times.

“I think I would have done 18 months, two years ago, but I’m at the stage where I’m in and out, learning to deal with that is a skill in itself,” he added.

“You have to deal with the fact that you have got to score runs, but you might not be in for the next game.

“It is a philosophical way to be looking at it for a Yorkshireman, but it seems to be going alright at the moment and hopefully it can continue.”

Bairstow will be hoping for a similar outcome in the second clash with South Africa as England look to wrap up the series with victory in Taunton on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, England are likely to provide an update on Friday regarding Stuart Broad, who aggravated a long-standing injury to his left heel earlier this week that leaves him a doubt for the first Test against South Africa next month.

Broad was only able to bowl one over before leaving the field after the problem flared up once more while playing for Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.

It is understood the 30-year-old underwent a scan on Thursday and England should provide a clearer indication of his status in the next 24 hours.

Broad has been managing his left heel for a number of years and wears special bowling boots in an effort to prevent injury.

Broad is the latest bowling concern for England ahead of the start of the Test summer in two weeks, with Chris Woakes struggling with a side strain while James Anderson has only recently recovered from a groin injury.

Ireland and Afghanistan have attained Test status after they were granted full membership by the International Cricket Council.

The ICC met for their annual conference in London yesterday and confirmed Ireland and Afghanistan as full members after a unanimous vote.

Ireland have been playing as affiliate members since 1993 and have recorded famous victories over Pakistan, England and the West Indies in that time.

Now they will be able to play Test cricket against the world’s best, with Afghanistan also making the step up having only achieved affiliate membership in 2013.