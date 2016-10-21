Yorkshire throw hat in ring to host a day-nighter

Yorkshire have confirmed their readiness to stage a day-night pink-ball fixture in the Specsavers County Championship at Headingley next season.

Following the England and Wales Cricket Board’s announcement that next summer’s Investec Test against West Indies at Edgbaston in August will be the first to be held under lights in this country, it was reported that a round of floodlit championship matches will be held to help Alastair Cook and his team-mates attune themselves to the new challenge.

Yorkshire is currently home to several of England’s Test stars, and therefore an obvious contender to host one of the matches.

A spokesman for the club said: “We would be keen if we were asked to stage a day-night match.

“It would be quite warmly received by us, certainly.”