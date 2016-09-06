Yorkshire v Durham (day one, close): Century brings milestone for Alex Lees and puts Yorkshire in control

Alex LEES hit a polished 132 and also completed 1,000 first class runs for the season as Specsavers County Championship title-holders Yorkshire built up a big score on the first day of their match with Durham at Headingley.

Put in to bat after an uncontested toss, Yorkshire found few terrors in the pitch as they closed on 341-5 with Tim Bresnan on 11 and Andrew Hodd on 22.

Lees, who went past 1,000 Championship runs for the first time, once again showed his liking for Durham’s bowling. His previous century at Headingley was against them in July, 2014, and earlier this summer at Emirates Riverside he weighed in with scores of 71 and 74.

Although the pitch had a greenish tinge at the start and the weather was humid, the bowlers were never allowed to get on top, even though Adam Lyth fell in the fourth over, steering Graham Onions straight to Keaton Jennings at gully.

With every bonus point precious to Yorkshire, who began the day trailing leaders Middlesex by only four points, Lees was in positive mood from the off and once he had got a few frenzied strokes out of his system he played as well as at any time this season.

Gary Ballance was also in something like his best form and with both batsmen striking the ball fluently, good progress was made.

Lees needed only 60 balls for his half-century and by lunch the second wicket stand was already into three figures.

Ballance’s 50 came soon after the interval off 91 balls and when Yorkshire had galloped on to 144-1,

Durham’s fortunes were not helped by wicketkeeper Michael Richardson having to leave the field with a hand injury, 40-year-old captain Paul Collingwood taking over behind the stumps.

And it was Collingwood who helped bring the 163 stand to a close by diving to his left as Ballance followed one from Barry McCarthy after making 71 from 125 balls with 11 boundaries.

Just before losing his partner, Lees had reached 84 and 1,000 runs by taking a quick single and Jack Burnham’s direct hit on the stumps ricocheting to the boundary for four overthrows.

Captain Andrew Gale was bowled round his legs by Onions for 17, but there was still time before tea for Lees, having slowed down in the 90s, to reach his third century of the season from 171 balls with 11 fours and a six.

Lehmann, making his first appearance on the ground where his father Darren signed off with 339 against Durham in 2006, showed a certain similarity of style to the Yorkshire legend and he and Lees added 87 together before Lees smacked a full toss back to Pringle having faced 222 deliveries, off which he hit 16 fours and a six.

Lehmann cut Onions for four to go to his half-century from 86 balls with seven boundaries but in attempting another cut, this time off Chris Rushworth, he was well caught low down by Pringle at gully and Yorkshire were 308-5.

Richardson returned to relieve Collingwood of the gloves, but Bresnan and Hodd had little difficulty in holding out to the close of what had been an excellent day for Yorkshire in their attempt to retain the title.

Lees said: “Obviously, I am delighted to have scored 1,000 runs in a season for the first time and it is very pleasing but I just want to go on contributing to the team and putting us in a good position to win this match.

“I have felt good all this year after a disappointing season last year, but cricket tests you mentally and I have taken one or two things from this winter into the county fixtures. I have tweaked one or two things to my batting and am back pretty much to my old style and I just want to go on contributing to the team until the end of September.

“I was poor last year and averaged only around 33 and because I have high standards I was not happy. Sometimes you need a backward step to learn about yourself and I have backed myself this season.

“The pitch seamed around all day today and it was tough work, but if we can add another 100-150 runs it would be amazing and a great score on that wicket, particularly if we can then put the ball in the right areas.

“I tried to bat positively today with the ball swinging around and I get into better positions when I am more positive. I didn’t want to be dismissed to a half-hearted shot and nicking it off to the slips.”

Yorkshire; Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Hodd, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Durham: Jennings, Stoneman, Borthwick, Burnham, Collingwood (captain), Richardson, Clark, Pringle, McCarthy, Onions, Rushworth.