Yorkshire v Durham (day one, tea): Century brings Alex Lees milestone and puts Yorkshire in control

ALEX LEES became the first Yorkshire player to score 1,000 County Championship runs for the season as he helped the champions into a strong position against Durham at Headingley.

Lees hit 105 not out as Yorkshire reached 223-3 at tea on day one, his third hundred in this year’s tournament, and only his second Championship century at Leeds.

Lees, who hit 108 in the corresponding game two years ago, reached his hundred just before tea.

He brought up the milestone from 171 balls with 11 fours and one six, having reached 1,000 runs when he had scored 84.

Lees has added 33 for the fourth wicket with Jake Lehmann, who is unbeaten on 17.

Yorkshire lost two wickets in the session after resuming on 110-1 after lunch.

Lees and Gary Ballance had lifted their second wicket partnership to 163 in 43 overs when Ballance was caught behind for 71.

Paul Collingwood, the Durham captain, took the catch behind the stumps off Barry McCarthy after Michael Richardson was forced to go off with what appeared to be a finger injury.

Ballance’s departure, after a 125-ball innings that included 11 fours, was followed by that of Andrew Gale, who was bowled around his legs by Graham Onions for 17 to leave Yorkshire 190-3.

But Lees and Lehmann ensured that Yorkshire retained the upper hand on a sultry afternoon.

Yorkshire; Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Hodd, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Durham: Jennings, Stoneman, Borthwick, Burnham, Collingwood (captain), Richardson, Clark, Pringle, McCarthy, Onions, Rushworth.