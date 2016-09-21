Yorkshire v Middlesex day two: As it happened...

Yorkshire battled back into title contention after losing three of their top four for ducks in the County Championship title showdown at Lord's.

Middlesex were bowled out for 270 as Jack Brooks took career best figures of 6-65. After lunch, Yorkshire's top order collapsed to 53/4 before Andrew Hodd and Tim Bresnan produced the rearguard and put on 150 for the fifth wicket. See all the updates from the day below.

SCORECARDS AND AS IT STANDS

Middlesex v Yorkshire: Middlesex 270/10 (Gubbins 125, Brooks 6-65); Yorkshire 235/6

Somerset v Nottinghamshire: Somerset 365 (C Rogers 132, J Hildreth 135); 105/2, Notts 138 - last updated 3.49pm

Day one report: Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ex-Leeds student Nick Gubbins poses questions for champions

AS IT STANDS

Middlesex - 217pts

Somerset - 210pts

Yorkshire - 208pts

MATCH UPDATES

18.18 Azeem Rafiq and Tim Bresnan negotiate Raynor's final over and that's the end of the day. A crucial morning awaits tomorrow. Yorkshire need to get up to 350 inside 110 overs to surpass Somerset.

The Yorkshire balcony watch on as the top order collapse

18.04 Yorkshire supporters will be happy with the way Azeem Rafiq has started his innings. He is up to 18 already. Tim Bresnan still there, ticking it over on 71. Yorkshire 231-6

17.42 WICKET! Yorkshire 204-6 Willey lbw Murtagh 22

Plum. It's a top delivery by Middlesex's opening bowler, cutting back in, hitting Willey in front and the umpire had no other option but to raise his finger.

17.38 200 up! With a crash, and a bang, Yorkshire get their first batting point. David Willey has advanced to 22 from 25 balls and he's hit another six too. Bresnan's on 61 at the other end. There's hope, it's a glimmer, but there's hope.

17.25 The sun is still shining at Lord's and there's no chance of the players heading for an early shower at the moment. David Willey is the new man to join Tim Bresnan and he's just blistered Raynor down the ground for a big six. Yorkshire 187-5

Jack Brooks took three wickets for Yorkshire on day one

17.04 WICKET! Yorkshire 169-5 Hodd lbw Roland-Jones 64

The end of a very good knock from Yorkshire's wicket-keeper. Roland-Jones gets his fourth of the innings with a full one right at Hodd's toes. The Yorkshire number six can't get his bat down and is trapped leg before.

16.37 Fifty! This is a vital, vital partnership for Yorkshire. Tim Bresnan completes his half century and takes Yorkshire to 159/4 from 43 overs. Game, back, on.

16.19 Fifty! It's been a fine innings so far, and Andrew Hodd has now brought up his half century from 79 deliveries. He's played with a nice touch around the ground. Yorkshire 149-4

15.44 That's the tea interval. Yorkshire piled on 127 runs in that session but lost four big wickets, including three without troubling the scorers.

15.40 Somerset have collected the third and final bowling point and have Notts on the ropes at 120/9, a lead of 245. With that match firmly heading the way of the hosts, Yorkshire now MUST score over 350 to have any chance. That's another 220 runs.

15.36 Hodd is starting to play very nicely against the off-spinning Rayner. He has already hit two reverse sweeps to the fence and he's up up to 41. Bresnan unbeaten on 33 at the other end. Yorkshire 121-4.

15.08 It's bad news from Taunton. Somerset have already taken six of Nottinghamshire's wickets. If they take nine before 110 overs, and win the game, Yorkshire must score more than 350 runs in this innings to have any chance of winning the title.

15.00 DROPPED! Hodd survives. Steven Finn draws the edge out from Andrew Hodd's bat but he is shelled by Compton at third slip. The wicket-keeper is up to 22 from 32 and alongside Bresnan, 18, he's helped Yorkshire recover to 88-4.

14.18 WICKET! Yorkshire 53/4 Lyth b Finn 43

A huge, huge, huge blow for Yorkshire. Lyth had just played a delicious cover drive and then Finn nips one through and takes his off-stump bail.

14.14 The flow of White Rose wickets has stopped for now and Adam Lyth is looking a class above at the crease. He has raced to 43 and has played a number of exquisite drives through the off side. Yorkshire pass the 50 mark. Yorkshire 53-4.

13.47 WICKET! Yorkshire 32/3 Gale ct Rayner b Roland-Jones 0

Disaster for the White Rose. Captain Andrew Gale falls to almost a carbon copy of the Gary Ballance dismissal second ball. Tim Bresnan's the new man, and he's almost trapped leg before first ball - but he survives, by the skin of his teeth.

13.45 WICKET! Yorkshire 32/2 Ballance ct Rayner b Roland-Jones 0

England batsman Gary Ballance fails to trouble the scorers before nicking off to second slip. It's a little prod forward, nothing convincing at all. At the other end, Adam Lyth is ticking along very nicely having scored all Yorkshire's runs.

13.27 WICKET! Yorkshire 14/1 Lees b Roland-Jones 0

Not the start Yorkshire were after. Lees just simply misses a yorker from Toby Roland-Jones and the ball crashes into off-stump. Gary Ballance the man at number three. Yorkshire will need runs from these two.

13.10 The players are back out for the second session. Adam Lyth and Alex Lees are opening up for Yorkshire.

12.30 That's lunch on day two. Yorkshire will be looking at 400 in their innings, they'll need it to keep Somerset, who were bowled out for 365, at bay.

12.25 WICKET! Middlesex 270/10 Finn c Lyth b Brooks 6

That's the innings wrapped up. A very good morning session for Yorkshire, and it's Jack Brooks with the final wicket to seal career best figures of 6-65. What a time to do it.

12.18: WICKET! Middlesex 258/9 Murtagh c Gale b Brooks 0

That's the third bonus point in the bag for Yorkshire. Tim Murtagh is not your conventional batsman and it showed with a wild swoosh giving Andrew Gale a simple catch. That's a five-for for Brooks.

12.02: WICKET! Roland-Jones ct Lyth b Brooks 7

Jack Brooks gets a fourth. Toby Roland-Jones finds Adam Lyth at slip. Middlesex 254/8

11.45: The second batting point comes up for Middlesex as Toby Roland-Jones hits Ryan Sidebottom for four. That's them up to 215 points, nine ahead of Yorkshire. Middlesex 253/7

11.28 WICKET! Franklin ct Hodd b Bresnan 48

A second for Yorkshire, and it's that man Tim Bresnan again. He's got a second leftie out this morning with another ball on off-stump line. Franklin had to play but edged through to Hodd and must depart two short of his half century. He had just played three lusty blows off David WIlley. Middlesex 244/7.

11.10 WICKET! Gubbins ct Lyth b Bresnan 125

Yorkshire make the crucial breakthrough, and it's a deserved wicket for Tim Bresnan - no question about it. The seamer gets a little bit of movement away with the new-ish ball and Gubbins nicks to Adam Lyth. After Yorkshire's buttery fingers yesterday, it's taken comfortably this time and Lyth has a rye smile on his face. Middlesex 229/6.

11.00 No wickets at either of the two decisive matches this morning although we do have a bonus point to talk about. Somerset have made it passed the 350 mark for a fourth batting point, and they're now two points above Yorkshire in the As It Stands table.

10.44: APPEAL! Tim Bresnan into the attack early morning and has a strong shout for a leg before against centurion Nick Gubbins but it's turned down. Bresnan has a look of disbelief on his face but replays show the ball pitched outside leg. Middlesex 219-5

10.30: We are underway at Lord's. Yesterday's leading wicket-taker Jack Brooks takes the first over to James Franklin and hits the New Zealander on the pads before an outside edge flies off to the third man boundary for four. Middlesex 215-5.

10.15: Hello folks, and welcome to day two coverage of Yorkshire against Middlesex. Yesterday was a gripping day's play which saw the match evenly poised going into day two. Stay with us throughout the day for all the updates.

CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Let us know your thoughts about today's matches on social media.

Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Sport

Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Leave a comment at the bottom of this story what you're thinking about your side.