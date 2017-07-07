Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore has big role to play in Yorkshire’s brave new T20 world

RICH PYRAH believes Yorkshire’s new signing Tom Kohler-Cadmore can light up the NatWest T20 Blast.

The county’s assistant coach is predicting that the 22-year-old can be one of the leading players in this year’s tournament.

Yorkshire begin their North Group campaign against Notts at Headingley this evening (6.30pm start) and Pyrah feels that batsman Kohler-Cadmore, who joined the club from Worcestershire last month, can make a big difference as the club target their first T20 trophy.

“Tom is the type of player who can light up the tournament,” said Pyrah.

“He’s very exciting, and he hits as clean a ball as anyone in the squad, which is saying something with our batters.

“I really like the way he’s gone about his business since he’s come in. He got 230 in the second team early on, and he actually got out trying to hit six sixes in a row, having just hit five.

“It just proves that he’s taking the positive option, which we really believe is the way forward in white-ball cricket.

“Tom actually did it again (five sixes in a row) when he played for Driffield against our Academy side.

“One of our young bowlers had been baiting him all week, and he hit him for five sixes and then got out trying to hit the sixth.

“But it’s the mindset of thinking that no one can bowl at him that’s so impressive, which is exactly what we want.”

Pyrah is promising a braver brand of cricket as Yorkshire look to improve on last year’s semi-final finish.

They were knocked out by Durham on Finals Day at Edgbaston, their best finish since they came runners-up to Hampshire in 2012.

“We’ve talked about being a lot braver with the bat, the ball and in the field,” said Pyrah.

“Basically, whatever we’re doing, let’s be brave and have a bit more of an attacking brand of cricket.

“We saw that in the 50-over tournament recently, when we were getting big scores.

“But it’s about being brave under pressure and trying things that we haven’t probably tried before.

“It’s all about creating an environment where the players are free to play however they want to play, and each individual has their game plan sorted.”

Yorkshire will hand a debut to new overseas signing Shaun Marsh, who hit 91 in a T20 warm-up match against a Bradford Premier League XI on Monday.

Yorkshire (from): Bresnan (captain), Coad, Fisher, Handscomb, Kohler-Cadmore, Leaning, Lyth, Marsh, Patterson, Plunkett, Rafiq, Rashid, Waite, Willey.