CricketTalk: Yorkshire look to get campaign up and running at Edgbaston

YORKSHIRE suffered defeat inside three days at Headingley in their opening County Championship game, placing added importance on their trip to Edgbaston.

Gary Ballance’s side will face a Warwickshire side led by another former England international in the shape of Ian Bell, who will – like his former England team-mate – be hoping to reverse their opening week fortunes after they lost out to Surrey in an innings loss.

Adil Rashid is expected to return to the fray for the White Rose while, as we hear from The Yorkshire Post’s cricket correspondent Chris Waters, there is also better news on the injury front for Andrew Gale’s troops.

