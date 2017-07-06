Early collapse leads to Yorkshire falling painfully short against Somerset at Scarborough

Somerset clinched their first Specsavers County Championship win of the season at the eighth attempt against Yorkshire at Scarborough, winning by 179 runs.

Yorkshire’s pursuit of 337 in 90 overs hit the buffers quickly as they slipped to 12-3, with Alex Lees, Harry Brook and Peter Handscomb all falling for ducks.

Ben Coad keep his eye on this delivery. Picture: Dave Williams.

They were later bowled out for 157 inside 39 overs.

Craig Overton claimed career best match figures of nine for 134, including four for 47 in the second innings.

Somerset claimed 21 points to ease their relegation worries, although they remain inside the Division One’s bottom two.

Yorkshire have now lost three of nine matches this season, including two of their last three, and their hopes of winning the title are hanging by a thread having taken only four points.

They are mid-table and 38 behind leaders Essex, who have only played eight and have a game in hand. The two sides have yet to meet this season, however.

Somerset dominated from the moment tenth-wicket pair Overton and Tim Groenewald shared 61 to recover from 207 for nine in the first innings.

From then, they claimed a first-innings lead of 55 and declared their second after just 4.3 overs of the day four on 281-4 having added 47 runs.

James Hildreth completed his first century of the season, finishing with 101 not out off 120 balls.

He had started the day on 85, with the declaration coming immediately after he reached three figures.

Overton was Somerset’s standout performer, and he built on his first-innings five-for as the visitors made almost the perfect start with the ball.

Lewis Gregory bowled Lees in the first over before Overton had Brook caught behind with a brute of a delivery in the fourth - Steve Davies completing an excellent one-handed catch high above his head.

Next ball, Australian Test batsman Handscomb was lbw for a golden duck.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hooked Overton for six in the eighth over, but he fell next ball for 13 caught at third slip as the score fell to 36 for four.

Gregory then bowled Adam Lyth for 37 off an inside-edge in the 18th - 67 for five.

Yorkshire reached lunch at 78 for five from 22 with Tim Bresnan and Adil Rashid at the crease.

There fours came in the first two overs of the afternoon, but it was only brief respite for Yorkshire, who lost captain Bresnan in the third - the 25th.

He was bowled by a peach of a delivery from left-arm spinner Jack Leach for 25 - pitched outside leg and hit the top of off - before he struck again in his next to get Rashid caught at slip, leaving the score at 92-7.

When Andrew Hodd fended at an Overton short ball and was caught at mid-wicket in the 28th, Yorkshire had lost three wickets in 16 balls and were 96 for eight.

Lyth came out as a runner for Plunkett, nursing a groin injury, and he added 37 in seven overs with Ben Coad - the highest stand of the innings.

Coad (17) even hit Leach for two sixes over long-on, including one into the press box windows before miscuing the same bowler to point with 133 on the board in the 35th over.

Plunkett did the same to Leach, also hitting the press box with a straighter blow on the way to an innings-high 39.

But his three sixes were nothing more than consolatory, and he fell to Leach - caught at slip - to end the match midway through the afternoon.