Live Cricket: Yorkshire v Middlesex (day three) - Latest updates from County Championship match at Headingley

Yorkshire are taking on reigning County Championship winners Middlesex at Headingley this week.
Join Chris Waters throughout the day for all the latest score updates and analysis from the match. Share your thoughts by Tweeting @YPCricket.
Yorkshire are taking on reigning County Championship winners Middlesex at Headingley this week.
Join Chris Waters throughout the day for all the latest score updates and analysis from the match. Share your thoughts by Tweeting @YPCricket.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.