Somerset v Yorkshire (day two): Ryan Sidebottom five-for puts County Championship match on knife edge

Ryan Sidebottom claimed five for 56, including his 750th first class wicket, as Yorkshire edged the second day of the Specsavers County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

By the time bad light ended play six overs early, the visitors were 127 for two in their second innings, leading by 105.

Steven Patterson celebrates after taking a wicket in Somerset's first innings (Photo: John Heald)

Sidebottom had ensured Somerset’s first innings lead would not be significant. After beginning the day on 41 for three, the hosts were bowled out for 224 in reply to Yorkshire’s 202.

Then Peter Handscomb, with an unbeaten half-century, ensured a fascinating day ended with his side in a decent position.

James Hildreth was first to go in the morning session when he left a ball from Steve Patterson that moved into him and was lbw.

Lewis Gregory, fresh from his maiden first class century against Middlesex, was quickly into his stride and took three boundaries off Azeem Raffia’s first over.

At the other end Steve Davies survived an early chance when he was put down at second slip off Sidebottom after which he started to grow in confidence. Two overs he struck Patterson crisply to the cover boundary.

The fifth-wicket partnership had added 65 when Davies, on 35, edged a delivery from off-spinner Rafiq to wicketkeeper Andrew Hodd.

Adam Hose, making his frist Championship appearance, faced only six balls before he was lbw to Yorkshire debutant Matthew Waite, which brought Craig Overton to join Gregory.

With the total on 114 for six, a lot depended on the Devonian pair of Gregory and Overton and they didn't disappoint. Overton hit successive fours off Rafiq and they looked on course to remain together until lunch.

However, Yorkshire had other ideas and brought Sidebottom back into the attack. Off the last ball of the penultimate over before the break, Gregory was lbw to the left arm seamer for 43.

New batsman Jamie Overton hit some lusty blows, while his brother was more circumspect in the way he played. After moving onto 19, Jamie was leg before to Sidebottom, his 750th first class wicket.

Jack Leach and Craig Overton edged Somerset closer to their first batting point, but on 199 Leach fell lbw to Waite for 17.

Dom Bess strode to the wicket and nudged his third ball from Waite through point to see up the 200. The last wicket pair took the total onto 224 when Bess was out for 20, caught at first slip off Karl Carver.

Batting for a second time, Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Alex Lees added 35 when Lyth was leg before to off-spinner Bess for ten.

Handscomb joined Lees and started to push the score along, but after they had added 58 for the second wicket in 17.3 overs, Craig Overton returning at the Somerset Pavilion End sent Lees middle stump cartwheeling.

Handscomb continued to plunder his runs and went to a deserved half century with a classy off drive from Leach, his runs coming off 79 balls with 10 fours. Gary Ballance was unbeaten on 15 when the light closed in.