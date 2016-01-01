Search
Yorkshire CCC: ‘Plenty of interest’ in replacing Jason Gillespie, says chairman Steve Denison

MARTYN MOXON and Mark Arthur have started sifting through the candidates for the vacant head coach position at Yorkshire following the closure of the application process.

Adil Rashid.

Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid urged to ‘keep it simple’ on tour of India

IT IS safe to assume that England’s patience regarding Adil Rashid is probably starting to wear a little thin.

Joe Root.

It’s business as usual for England despite financial issues

England insist their preparations for the first Test in Rajkot are unchanged despite reports in India that their tour may be disrupted by financial constraints facing the home board.

Andrew Gale, pictured immediately after Yorkshire had missed out on a County Championship hat-trick, is considering his future as Yorkshire captain (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com).

Yorkshire CCC faithful should not write off Andrew Gale, urges Alex Lees

ALEX LEES has urged Andrew Gale to remain as Yorkshire captain – and insists he is the best man to lead the Tykes in their quest to reclaim the County Championship in 2017.

England's Gary Ballance walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz during the first day of the second Test match in Dhaka. Picture: AP/ A.M. Ahad.

Stay positive: How Martyn Moxon believes Gary Ballance can bounce back for England

MARTYN MOXON has backed under-pressure England batsman Gary Ballance to “keep fighting” after his fraught Test series in Bangladesh – and is urging him to follow his instincts in the forthcoming tour of India.

Englands wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, left, and Ben Stokes successfully appeal for the dismissal of Bangladeshs Mominul Haque (Picture: AM Ahad/AP).

Bangladesh v England: We need to come out top in this big battle, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad believes the thrilling finale that awaits England and Bangladesh on the final morning of the first Test in Chittagong today will be one of the most nerve-wracking finishes of his career.

Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale and first team coach Jason Gillespie celebrate with the County Championship trophy in 2014. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Weekend Interview - Jason Gillespie: ‘I’ve had a great ride and loved every minute’

JASON GILLESPIE believes that Yorkshire under-achieved slightly during his golden period as first-team coach and predicted that a new voice in charge will spur the club to even greater heights.

NOT THIS TIME: Yorkshire's players and staff look dejected following the defeat. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

LISTEN - CricketTalk: Review of Yorkshire CCC’s 2016 season

IN the end, it was a case of so nearly for Yorkshire CCC during 2016.

Andrew Gale.

Andrew Gale: It’s time to take stock after a draining Championship season

THINGS are still a little bit raw after what happened to us at Yorkshire in our final game of the County Championship season against Middlesex at Lord’s last week, if I am being honest.

PICKED: Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Adam Lyth

‘Team of the Year’ rewards Yorkshire stars Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Tim Bresnan

FOUR Yorkshire players have been named in the Professional Cricketers’ Association Team of the Year.

Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale leads the applause for Middlesex after the home side won at Lords to claim the County Championship Division One title at the expense of both Yorkshire and Somerset (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com).

Video: Emotional Andrew Gale to consider role as Yorkshire captain

ANDREW GALE said he will consider his position as captain after Yorkshire failed in their attempt to win a hat-trick of Championships.

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones celebrates after taking the wicket of Yorkshire's Andy Hodd.

Yorkshire fall short in Lord’s pursuit of hat-trick

IT was a picture-perfect day at Lord’s.

Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale looks dejected following the defeat.

Captain Andrew Gale puts blame on batting problems as champions dethroned

AN emotional Andrew Gale criticised Yorkshire’s batting and the ECB’s decision to block Jonny Bairstow representing the county following yesterday’s dramatic final day at Lord’s.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan in action against Middlesex at Lord's Picture: David Davies/PA.

Video: Yorkshire’s Tim Bresnan takes the positives despite Lord’s dismay

TIM BRESNAN believes Yorkshire’s squad can take heart from a gutsy performance after the County Championship title slipped through their hands on a dramatic final day at Lord’s.

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking the wicket of Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan on day four at Lord's. Picture: John Walton/PA.

Fairytale hat-trick leaves Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones soaking up Lord’s triumph over Yorkshire

Toby Roland-Jones was unaware he had completed a fairytale hat-trick that sparked wild celebrations at Lord’s as Middlesex clinched their first County Championship title since 1993.

Yorkshire's first team coach Jason Gillespie and Ryan Sidebottom look dejected on the balcony at Lords.

Bresnan leads defiant Yorkshire in pursuit of testing Lord’s target

SLOWLY but surely, the picture is becoming clearer.

Yorkshires Tim Bresnan celebrates trapping Middlesexs John Simpson lbw in the sides crucial County Championship match at Lords (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ex-Leeds student Nick Gubbins poses questions for champions

THERE are those who feel that England director of cricket Andrew Strauss has already done his bit to thwart Yorkshire’s bid for a third successive title by denying the club permission to play Jonny Bairstow in this match.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan celebrates trapping Middlesex's John Simpson lbw Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Middlesex v Yorkshire (day one): Ex-Leeds student Nick Gubbins hits ton to dent White Rose hopes at Lord’s

Nick Gubbins defied Yorkshire’s five-man seam attack with a battling 120 not out at Lord’s to guide Middlesex to 208 for 5 on the opening day of the potential Specsavers County Championship title decider between the top two in Division One.

Azeem Rafiq, second left, shows his delight at agreeing a new deal with Yorkshire. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

New deal sees Azeem Rafiq stick with Yorkshire CCC

YORKSHIRE off-spinner Azeem Rafiq has signed a one-year contract extension.

Jason Gillespie will be leaving Yorkshire cricket and Headingley behind him when he returns to Australia at the end of the current season (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

Middlesex v Yorkshire: I’m proud of the lads whatever the title outcome at Lord’s, says Jason Gillespie

JASON GILLESPIE is bracing himself for “an emotional few days” as he prepares to lead Yorkshire for the final time in their must-win title battle against Middlesex at Lord’s.

