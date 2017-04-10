Cunningham axed after St Helens’ early-season troubles

THE STATUE remains, but Keiron Cunningham has departed St Helens.

The club legend, rated as arguably Saints’ greatest player of the summer era, has become the first Super League coach to lose his job this season.

Cunningham, 40, paid the price for a disappointing start to the campaign that will see Saints go into the Good Friday derby at Wigan in seventh place in the table with three wins and a draw from their opening eight games.

His former assistants Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi will be joined by Under-19s coach Derek Traynor to form an interim coaching team until a new team boss is appointed.

Long spent the final two years of his playing career at Hull and had a spell as Featherstone Rovers’ football manager in 2013 while Lolesi is an ex-Huddersfield Giants player.

Cunningham, who is immortalised in a bronze statue outside the club’s ground, made 496 appearances for Saints from 1993-2010.

He then joined the club’s backroom staff, initially as assistant strength and conditioning coach before becoming assistant to acting head coach Mike Rush in 2012. He served in a similar capacity under Nathan Brown for two years before being promoted and was in charge for 76 matches.

The axe fell three days after Saints were held 14-14 at home by Huddersfield, after leading 14-0 at half-time.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It is both upsetting and disappointing for us all that it has ended at this point in time.

“Keiron nevertheless understands the position and, as a mark of the man that he is, wishes only well and good to the club, its players and everyone associated with it.

“Keiron has been with the club for 24 years as man, boy, player and coach.

“The commitment he has shown to the club throughout and in every capacity has been without equal.

“His statue outside the ground is a deserved reflection of his immense contribution to the club.

“That is clear, obvious and permanent.

“We will now look to move the club forward and will immediately commence the search for a new head coach.

“St Helens is a world-class club with a great squad of players and its only objective will be continuous success at the highest level.”