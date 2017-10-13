Cycling: Katy Marchant makes GB selection

Great Britain have named four Olympic medallists in the squad for the UCI Track Cycling World Cup series in Poland next month – including Leeds’ Katy Marchant.

Olympic champions Phil Hindes, Callum Skinner and Elinor Barker are joined by Rio bronze medallist Marchant as part of the 17-strong team which will head to Pruszkow for the three-day event which starts on November 3.

Katy Marchant.

Hindes will be racing for British Cycling’s 100% me squad, competing in the men’s sprint along with Skinner, Jack Carlin, Joe Truman and Ryan Owens.

Marchant will pair with senior academy rider Sophie Capewell, who is set to make her elite debut at the European Track Championships in Berlin next weekend, in the women’s sprint squad.

Barker heads up the women’s endurance squad which also includes Emily Kay, Manon Lloyd, Emily Nelson and Neah Evans.

Chris Latham will represent Great Britain in the men’s endurance, while Matt Bostock, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt and Matt Walls will ride in team 100% me colours.

British Cycling’s head coach Iain Dyer said: “The track cycling season has started in earnest now and there’s a real atmosphere of excitement in track centre as all the squads have returned to full-time track training.

“A team of 18 riders are set to travel to Berlin for the European Championships next week and, from there, our focus turns to the World Cup series. We are sending a big team to Poland, with the aim of scoring as many qualification points as early as possible for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in February.

“Thanks to British Cycling’s 100% me team, we are able to enter additional British riders in this event to help fulfil this aim. This is a tactic we will be looking to replicate in future World Cups, with both 100%ME and Team Breeze for our female endurance riders set to provide more racing opportunities for the squad.”