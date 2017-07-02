Stewart is Reservoir top dog after two days’ racing

Sheffield’s Tom Stewart (One Pro Cycling) was crowned the overall winner of the Tour of the Reservoir two-day after a strong performance in the race, which finished yesterday.

Third in the opening stage as One Pro Cycling secured a 1-2-3 on Saturday, Stewart then got himself into the winning break yesterday.

He had enough of an advantage to take the overall victory, despite the stage two win going to Keighley-based rival from JLT Condor, Tom Moses.

Elsewhere, Harry Tanfield stormed to a solo victory in the John Gordon Memorial Road Race in Scotland yesterday.

The Yorkshire rider crossed the line almost three and a half minutes clear of his nearest rival at the end of the tough 120-kilometre race on a circuit near Libberton.

Twenty two and from Great Ayton, Tanfield’s result in Scotland will come as something of a consolation after the Bike Channel Canyon professional missed out on a place in the team for the Tour of the Reservoir two-day in County Durham.

Meanwhile, several of the country’s top time trialists were left disappointed after the late cancellation of the Yorkshire Cycling Federation 50-mile on Saturday.

The national committee ruled that the organisers couldn’t run the event near Thirsk due to road works on a stretch of the course.

But the announcement was made too late to give the riders advanced warning and many still turned up expecting the contest to go ahead.

It is understood that a number of accidents have occurred on the road since the works began and with the completion of the improvements some two years away, it is unlikely that there will be a chance to reschedule.

The Andy Wilson Memorial Trophy has been given to the winner of the event since 1926 and it has never been missed, part from during the war.

Organisers are hoping to hand the award over to the winner of the Yorkshire RC 50 at the beginning of September so that a name can still be engraved on it.

Elsewhere in North Yorkshire, riders took part in the Adept Precision 17.2-mile event near Swainby where Hartlepool’s Shaun Tyson took the win in 39.58, while Louise Hamilton (Mountain Goat Coaching) was fastest female.