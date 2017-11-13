Team pursuit squad has work to do for worlds - Clancy

Ed Clancy’s long-awaited return to track racing brought a familiar golden feeling in the men’s team pursuit at the Track World Cup in Manchester, but the three-time Olympic champion is already planning ways to get better.

Clancy teamed up with Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Wakefield’s Ollie Wood to completely dominate their final against Denmark, winning in a time of three minutes 55.847 seconds - 5.688secs ahead of the Danes over the four-kilometre distance.

Great Britain's lead by Ed Clancy, with Kian Emadi, Steven Burke and Ollie Wood on their way to winning the Mens Team Pursuit

Making his first track appearance since the Rio Olympics after a year on the road, Clancy has plenty of work ahead to convert the engine capacity he has built up into raw speed - but the signs were all positive in Manchester.

“He’s been brilliant,” said Burke, who won Olympics gold alongside Clancy in London and Rio. “He’s seamlessly stepped into the team and done a really great job.”

Clancy was much more circumspect when asked about his performance, but happy with the end result.

“I was better in the semi-finals, tonight I was making up the numbers,” said the 32-year-old, triple Olympic champion.

“We’re in a good place but the model of the team pursuit is that we’re going to have to do a performance three or four seconds better than that if we’re to have a chance of a stripey jersey (at the World Championships in February).

“I remember eight years ago we did a (three minute) 56.4 at the World Championships here with Brad (Wiggins), Geraint Thomas and Paul Manning and set a world record. We were beating our chests and high-fiving the crowd.

“Tonight we’ve gone a second faster and we’re thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s a good ride, but we can go faster’.”