Tour de France: Chris Froome and Sky determined to keep hold of yellow jersey right through to Paris

Chris Froome is aiming to take the yellow jersey all the way to the Champs-Elysees after claiming it from Team Sky colleague Geraint Thomas on stage five of the Tour de France to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Italian national champion Fabio Aru escaped on the steep climb to the Vosges ski station to take stage honours ahead of Irishman Dan Martin, but Froome’s third place saw him swap positions with Thomas at the top of the general classification.

Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and new overall leader Britain's Chris Froome, left of Thomas, are reflected in a pond as they ride in the pack during the fifth stage of the Tour de France. Picture: AP/Christophe Ena

“The goal now is for us to keep the jersey all the way to Paris,” said Froome, who is seeking a fourth Tour title and third in a row. “It’s not going to be easy.”

It is a 45th career yellow jersey for Froome, who first wore it after victory in Ax 3 Domaines en route to his first Tour title back in 2013.

“I remember the first time I was in yellow in 2013,” Froome said. “It was a bit of an overwhelming experience to be honest, but I think I’ve spent enough days in yellow now to get used to that.

“I know what I’m up against. This is going to be the hardest-fought battle in terms of the general classification and I know my rivals are right up there.”

The 160.5 kilometre stage from Vittel was billed as the one which would bring true shape to the fight for yellow as the first of only three summit finishes in this Tour, and it duly delivered.

BMC’s Australian Richie Porte was pipped to third – and the final bonus seconds on the day – by Froome, while France’s great hope for a home win, Romain Bardet, came in fifth, just ahead of Britain’s Simon Yates.

Colombian Nairo Quintana surrendered more time as he rolled in ninth, just ahead of Thomas in 10th.

Froome now leads from Thomas by 12 seconds, with Aru moving up to third place, 14 seconds back after his first career Tour stage win.

New overall leader Britain's Chris Froome, right, and Australia's Richie Porte grimace in the last few yards of the fifth stage of the Tour de France. Picture: AP/Peter Dejong

Quick-Step Floors’ Martin is fourth overall, 25 seconds down, with Porte fifth at 39 seconds, Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale seventh at 47 and Movistar’s Quintana ninth at 54.

Orica-Scott’s Yates sits sixth, 43 seconds down to put him in the white jersey as the best young rider – a category which won by his twin brother Adam 12 months ago.

The 24-year-old joked that he was mistaken for Adam when he went to the podium to collect his new colours.

Thomas had held yellow since winning the opening time trial in Dusseldorf, and Sky now have ambitions to be the first team since Eddy Merckx’s 1970 Faemino-Faema squad to carry the leaders’ jersey all the way from the first stage to the last.