Boswells drive ahead at Allerton Park

The fast and furious sport of horse driving trials came to Allerton Park again last month, when the North Eastern Driving Group held their flagship event there.

With the chance to qualify for the British National Championships on offer, drivers from all over England, Scotland and Wales congregated to take part.

In the Novice Pony section it was Rebecca Boswell, having made the trip all the way from Seacliff in Scotland, who was standing in third place overnight after dressage and cones phases.

However, she performed a blistering marathon to move up into first place ahead of Richmond’s Amanda Usher by three penalties. Intermediate horse winner, Steve Nichols from Huddersfield, was delighted with the performance of his young horse, winning all three phases in that section as well as the rosette for best intermediate dressage.

The Open Horse class went to Leslee Wilkinson from Halifax. Leslee, who’s husband and daughter also both drive, was another to start the marathon section as overnight leader and a solid round allowed her to stay in that position from Scarborough’s Wendy Mason. Leslee’s husband John competed in the tandem class, with one horse placed in front of the other in the carriage.

With nothing but the skill of the driver to prevent the lead horse from turning round to face the horse in the wheel, the two competitors in this class put on a masterful display, with final honours and qualifying place at the championships going to Carol Boswell (mother of Rebecca) with John in second.