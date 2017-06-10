Bramham Horse Trials 2017: Foot-perfect Wilson rockets up to FOURTH

NORTHALLERTON’S Nicola Wilson has rocketed up to fourth place after posting the only clear cross country round inside the time in the CCI three-star class at the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials.

Wilson and One Two Many were sat down in 28th after Friday’s disappointing dressage test but the only perfect clear round propelled the combination into the CCI three-star top five on Saturday afternoon.

The pair stay on their dressage score of 50.3 with the combination now 5.5 penalty points behind Australia’s new leader Sammi Birch on Hunter Valley II.

British rider Gemma Tattersall looked to have stayed in the lead on Friday night leader Quicklook V after a clear cross country round outside the time but the duo were whacked with 50 penalty points for falling outside the new flag rule, sending the duo tumbling down to 30th.

Tattersall looks set to contest the controversial decision.

Australian rider Birch leads on Hunter Valley II who went clear with 3.2 time penalties.

Japan’s Yoshiaki Oiwa is a further 0.6 penalty points back in second on Calle 44 who went clear with 2.4 time penalties.

There are another 0.9 time penalties back to New Zealand’s world no 2 Andrew Nicholson on Byrnesgrove First Diamond who went clear with 2.8 time penalties.

There are then four points back to Wilson and One Two Many in fourth.

The flagship CCI three-star class concludes with the show jumping finale on Sunday morning.

Huddersfield’s world no 7 Oliver Townend saw his chances officially ended when his sole remaining entry Note Worthy eventually retired from Saturday’s cross country test which proved problematic.

The duo sat 31st after dressage but had particular issues at the Suregrow Kidney Pond.

The former world no 1 then turned his attentions to providing commentary for Bramham’s close circuit TV pictures.

In wet conditions, clear rounds were in short supply and clears inside the time were non-existent until Wilson produced the first of the day on One Two Many.

Fourty-seven combinations and tried and failed before her and the effort shot the duo up the leaderboard to fifth.

Grafton’s James Sommerville also provided a clear but outside the time on Talent who sat 20th after dressage.

The duo picked up 4.4 time faults to jump from 20th to eigth.

New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell, who was second after dressage on Cleveland, dropped down the order after picking up 20 penalty points at the Hollow.

And while Friday night leader Tattersall initialy looked to have gone clear over cross country on Quicklook V, 6.4 time penalties left they door slightly ajar for the chasing pack.

Nicholson was then dumped in the water on Swallow Springs who was tenth after dressage though the Kiwi had earlier posted a clear outside of the time on Byrnesgrove First Diamond who was seventh after dressage.

Japan’s Oiwa - fifth after dressage - also posted a clear outside the time on Calle 44.

Birch then could have taken the lead with a clear inside the time on Hunter Valley II but 3.2 time penalties left her behind Tattersall.

Funnell, third after dressage, could also have gone into the lead with a clear inside the time on Sandman 7 but 20 penalty points dropped them right down the order, looking to guarantee Tattersall and Quicklook V the lead heading into the final day.

But Tattersall was then handed 50 penalty points for falling foul of the new flag rule.

Frenchman Sebastien Cavaillon had a spectacular fall going into The Hollow on Sarah D’Argouges and the rider was taken to LGI but any damage was only muscular and both horse and rider were reported to be okay.

In the CIC three-star class, Wilson withdrew her Kings Advocate II who sat fifth after dressage.

The ten-year-old is regarded as more of a longer term project.

Eight penalty points over Saturday morning’s show jumping test demoted Friday night leader Paul Tapner on Prince Mayo from first to eighth.

With Tattersall also picking up four penalties on Pamero 4, Flora Harris jumped from third to first on Monarts Masterpiece after her clear show jumping round, ahead of Laura Collett on Grand Manoeuvre and New Zealand’s Tim Price on Cekatinka who also both went clear.

Eight penalty points dropped Zara Tindall from 23rd to 27th on Fernhill Facetime but a fine clear show jumping round from Harrogate’s Hazel Towers saw the rider jump from 64th to 38th on Simply Smart.

Towers’ Simply Clover picked up only four penalties and so rose from 68th to 47th.

Bedale’s Sara Bowe picked up 23 penalties on Seaworthy, dropping the duo from 23rd to 52nd ahead of the afternoon’s cross country finale.

The CIC three-star will finish on Saturday afternoon with the cross country phase which follows the CCI three-star under-25s cross country which is held before.