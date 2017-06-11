Bramham Horse Trials 2017: Will lasts final Furlong to take under-25s class

YOUNG BRIT Will Furlong survived a nervy show jumping round to win Bramham’s 2017 Bishop Burton College CCI three-star under-25s class on Collien P 2.

Furlong and Collien P 2 held a buffer of 11.6 penalty points heading into Sunday morning’s show jumping finale.

That proved just as well with the duo putting two fences down and adding one time penalty but still able to edge out fellow Brit Gina Ruck on Rehy Too with Alicia Hawker next on Charles RR as part of a British one-two-three.

York’s Hector Payne finished 11th on Dynasty while Bedale’s Caroline Clarke came 13th after enjoying a Bramham double clear on Touch Too Much who picked up just 42.8 time penalties over Saturday’s cross country test and then went clear inside the time in Sunday morning’s show jumping test.

Payne’s other mount, Ironstein, was eliminated over Saturday’s cross-country which also eliminated Bedale’s Charlie Dennis on DHI Hot Chip and Womersley’s Sophie Platt on Be Be III.

The event’s flagship CCI three-star class was be concluded on Sunday afternoon.

******

The CIC three-star class was concluded on Saturday evening as British star Izzy Taylor enjoyed her first ever win at the venue on Trevidden.

Taylor and her 12-year-old gelding swooped to glory despite being sat only 15th after dressage after producing a double clear over show jumping and cross country with no time penalties in either.

“I’m delighted to have the win, absolutely chuffed,” said Taylor.

“It’s always good to be a winner and at an event like this - at Bramham which is one of favourite events, makes it more special.”

Wilson was well placed to challenge for victory on Kings Advocate II who was fifth after dressage but the Northallerton rider withdrew the ten-year-old who is regarded as more of a longer term project.

Australia’s Paul Tapner finished second on Yogi Bear VIII while New Zealand’s Tim Price came third on Cekatinka.

The USA’s Tiana Coudray was the only other CIC entry to go clear over cross country inside the time, elevating her to fifth on Under The Clocks.

Zara Tindall had to settle for finishing 14th on Fernhill Facetime while Harrogate rider Hazel Towers enjoyed two clear cross country rounds on Simply Smart and Simply Clover - giving her two finishes inside the top 30.

Simply Smart went double clear over show jumping and cross country with just 15.2 time penalties added over cross country.

Simply Clover picked up just four show jumping penalty points and Clover also went clear over cross country, with just 11.2 time penalties.

Simply Smart consequently jumped from 64th to 22nd with Simply Clover moving from 68th to 27th.

Bedale’s Sara Bowe was eliminated over the cross country test having fallen from 34th to 62nd after picking up 23 penalty points in Saturday morning’s show jumping round.

Friday night leader Tapner picked up eight penalty points in the morning’s show jumping and was then eliminated over cross country.