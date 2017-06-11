Bramham Horse Trials 2017: Yoshi makes history for Japan as Tokyo looms

YOSHIAKI OIWA created eventing history by becoming the first Japanese rider to win at the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials on a horse he could ride in his home Olympics in three’ years time.

Oiwa jumped from third to first on Bramham’s final day on board Calle II with a clear show-jumping round as Britain’s Gemma Tattersall and Quicklook V squandered victory by putting one fence down in the final round of the competition.

A clear would have given Tattersall victory but both the British rider and Australia’s Sammi Birch on Hunter Valley II blew their chances by putting one fence down each.

Northallerton’s Nicola Wilson put two fences down on One Two Many, dropping the London 2012 Olympian from fifth to eighth after resurrecting her prospects with Saturday’s perfect cross country round - the only one of the day.

Grafton’s James Sommerville jumped one place above Wilson into seventh to finish as the highest-placed Yorkshire rider on the appropriately named Talent.

But Oiwa was to prove an appropriate winner three years short of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Wilson and One Two Many were sat down in 28th after Friday’s disappointing dressage test but the only perfect clear cross-country round of the entire CCI class propelled the combination into the CCI three-star top five on a dramatic Saturday afternoon.

Wilson appeared to be moving fourth when news then emerged that Friday night leader Tattersall had been hit with a 50-point penalty for falling foul of the new flag rule over her cross country test on Quicklook V.

The punishment threatened to dump Tattersall from first to 30th after what looked like a clear round with only 6.4 time penalties.

But Tattersall was successful in her appeal, leaving her 1.7 penalty points ahead of Birch on Hunter Valley II heading into the show jumping finale.

Saturday’s cross country ended the chances of New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell on Cleveland and Pippa Funnell’s Sandman 7 who had been second and third respectively after dressage.

Grafton’s Sommerville excelled over Saturday’s cross country test as a clear round on Talent jumped the duo from 20th to ninth heading into show jumping.

Huddersfield’s world no 7 Oliver Townend saw his chances officially ended when his sole remaining entry Note Worthy eventually retired from Saturday’s cross country test.

The Bishop Burton College CCI three-star under-25s event was concluded on Sunday morning with young Brit Will Furlong surviving a nervy show jumping round to win Bramham’s 2017 Bishop Burton College CCI three-star under-25s class on Collien P 2.

Furlong and Collien P 2 held a buffer of 11.6 penalty points heading into Sunday morning’s show jumping finale.

That proved just as well with the duo putting two fences down and adding one time penalty but still able to edge out fellow Brit Gina Ruck on Rehy Too with Alicia Hawker next on Charles RR as part of a British one-two-three.

“I think I had 11 penalties in hand and I think I used nine of them so it was quite tight at the end. I’m pleased I had that buffer!” said a clearly relieved Furlong.

“We came close but I was thrilled with how she tried and it’s nice to come away with a victory.”

York’s Hector Payne finished 11th on Dynasty while Bedale’s Caroline Clarke came 13th after enjoying a Bramham double clear on Touch Too Much who picked up just 42.8 time penalties over Saturday’s cross country test and then went clear inside the time in Sunday morning’s show jumping test.

Payne’s other mount, Ironstein, was eliminated over Saturday’s cross-country which also eliminated Bedale’s Charlie Dennis on DHI Hot Chip and Womersley’s Sophie Platt on Be Be III.

The CIC three-star class was concluded on Saturday evening as British star Izzy Taylor enjoyed her first ever win at the venue on Trevidden.

Taylor and her 12-year-old gelding swooped to glory despite being sat only 15th after dressage after producing a double clear over show jumping and cross country with no time penalties in either.

“I’m delighted to have the win, absolutely chuffed,” said Taylor.

“It’s always good to be a winner and at an event like this - at Bramham which is one of favourite events, makes it more special.”

Wilson was well placed to challenge for victory on Kings Advocate II who was fifth after dressage but the Northallerton rider withdrew the ten-year-old who is regarded as more of a longer term project.

Australia’s Paul Tapner finished second on Yogi Bear VIII while New Zealand’s Tim Price came third on Cekatinka.

The USA’s Tiana Coudray was the only other CIC entry to go clear over cross country inside the time, elevating her to fifth on Under The Clocks.

Zara Tindall had to settle for finishing 14th on Fernhill Facetime while Harrogate rider Hazel Towers enjoyed two clear cross country rounds on Simply Smart and Simply Clover - giving her two finishes inside the top 30.

Simply Smart went double clear over show jumping and cross country with just 15.2 time penalties added over cross country.

Simply Clover picked up just four show jumping penalty points and Clover also went clear over cross country, with just 11.2 time penalties.

Simply Smart consequently jumped from 64th to 22nd with Simply Clover moving from 68th to 27th.

Bedale’s Sara Bowe was eliminated over the cross country test having fallen from 34th to 62nd after picking up 23 penalty points in Saturday morning’s show jumping round.

Friday night leader Tapner picked up eight penalty points in the morning’s show jumping and was then eliminated over cross country.