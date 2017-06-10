LIVE - Bramham Horse Trials 2017: Foot-perfect Wilson rockets up to fifth, fourth then fifth

NORTHALLERTON’S Nicola Wilson has rocketed up to fifth place after posting the only clear cross country round inside the time in the CCI three-star class at the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials.

Wilson and One Two Many were sat down in 28th after Friday’s disappointing dressage test but the only perfect clear round propelled the combination into the CCI three-star top five on Saturday afternoon.

The pair stay on their dressage score of 50.3 with the combination now 7.2 penalty points behind Britain’s Gemma Tattersall and Quicklook V who remain in the lead after Tattersall was successful in contesting a 50-point penalty handed to the rider after her cross-country test.

Tattersall and Quicklook V produced a clear round with 6.4 time penalties but the rider looked to have been demoted down to 30th after falling foul of the new flag rule.

Wilson was heading for fourth as a result.

But the Brit was successful in appealing the decision and will now win her first CCI three-star at Bramham with a clear show jumping round inside the time in Sunday’s finale.

Tattersall and Quicklook V are 1.7 penalty points in front of second-placed Australian rider Sammi Birch on Hunter Valley II who went clear with 3.2 time penalties.

Japan’s Yoshiaki Oiwa is a further 0.6 penalty points back in third on Calle 44 who went clear with 2.4 time penalties.

There are another 0.9 penalties back to New Zealand’s world no 2 Andrew Nicholson on Byrnesgrove First Diamond who went clear with 2.8 time penalties.

There are then four points back to Wilson and One Two Many in fifth.

Huddersfield’s world no 7 Oliver Townend saw his chances officially ended when his sole remaining entry Note Worthy eventually retired from Saturday’s cross country test which proved problematic.

The duo sat 31st after dressage but had particular issues at the Suregrow Kidney Pond.

The former world no 1 then turned his attentions to providing commentary for Bramham’s close circuit TV pictures.

In wet conditions, clear rounds were in short supply and clears inside the time were non-existent until Wilson produced the first of the day on One Two Many.

Fourty-seven combinations tried and failed before her and the effort shot the duo up the leaderboard to fifth.

Grafton’s James Sommerville also provided a clear but outside the time on Talent who sat 20th after dressage.

The duo picked up 4.4 time faults to jump from 20th to ninth.

New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell, who was second after dressage on Cleveland, dropped down the order after picking up 20 penalty points at the Hollow.

And while Friday night leader Tattersall went clear over cross country on Quicklook V, 6.4 time penalties left they door slightly ajar for the chasing pack.

Nicholson was then dumped in the water on Swallow Springs who was tenth after dressage though the Kiwi had earlier posted a clear outside of the time on Byrnesgrove First Diamond who was seventh after dressage.

Japan’s Oiwa - fifth after dressage - also posted a clear outside the time on Calle 44.

Birch then could have taken the lead with a clear inside the time on Hunter Valley II but 3.2 time penalties left her behind Tattersall.

Funnell, third after dressage, could also have gone into the lead with a clear inside the time on Sandman 7 but 20 penalty points dropped them right down the order, guaranteeing Tattersall and Quicklook V the lead heading into the final day, though not without complications.

Frenchman Sebastien Cavaillon had a spectacular fall going into The Hollow on Sarah D’Argouges and the rider was taken to LGI but any damage was only muscular and both horse and rider were reported to be okay.

**********

In the CIC three-star class, Wilson withdrew her Kings Advocate II who sat fifth after dressage.

The ten-year-old is regarded as more of a longer term project.

Eight penalty points over Saturday morning’s show jumping test demoted Friday night leader Paul Tapner on Prince Mayo from first to eighth.

With Tattersall also picking up four penalties on Pamero 4, Flora Harris jumped from third to first on Monarts Masterpiece after her clear show jumping round, ahead of Laura Collett on Grand Manoeuvre and New Zealand’s Tim Price on Cekatinka who also both went clear.

Eight penalty points dropped Zara Tindall from 23rd to 27th on Fernhill Facetime but a fine clear show jumping round from Harrogate’s Hazel Towers saw the rider jump from 64th to 38th on Simply Smart.

Towers’ Simply Clover picked up only four penalties and so rose from 68th to 47th.

Bedale’s Sara Bowe picked up 23 penalties on Seaworthy, dropping the duo from 23rd to 52nd ahead of Saturday afternoon’s cross country finale.

***********

In the Bishop Burton College CCI three-star under-25s class, Bedale’s Caroline Clarke excelled by going clear in Saturday afternoon’s cross country test on Touch Too Much.

Clarke - who is a dental student and based in Bristol - picked up 42.8 time penalties but was able to rise from 22nd after dressage to 18th.

York-based Hector Payne also completed the cross country test on Dynasty but 23.2 time penalty points in addition to 20 jumping penalty points sent the rider from 13th down to 15th.

Payne’s other ride, Ironstein, was eliminated, and same fate was suffered by Womersley’s Sophie Platt on Be Be Be II and Bedale’s Charlie Dennis on DHI Hot Chip.

Britain’s Will Furlong appears to be cruising to victory as the rider now has a commanding lead on Collien P 2.

Not one combination produced a clear cross country round inside the time but Furlong only picked up 0.8 time penalty points, catapulting the rider from sixth to first.

With France’s overnight leader Thibault Fournier eliminated on Siniani De Lathus and Emily King retiring on Dargun, Furlong holds a lead of 11.6 penalty points over second-placed Gina Ruck on Rehy Too as part of a British one-two-three.

Charlotte Bacon is 2.2 points further back in third on Last Touch with 24.8 time penalties causing France’s Aurelien Leroy to tumble from second to fifth on Seashore Spring.

The Under-25s class finishes with its show jumping finale on Sunday morning, with precedes the show jumping conclusion of the CCI three-star.