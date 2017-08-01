2017-18 Fans’ View - League One: Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United

THREE Yorkshire clubs - Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United - will be fighting it out for honours in League One this season, offering plenty of opportunities to enjoy local bragging rights, as well as push for that all-important promotion spot.

We asked a fan from each of our three clubs to outline their hopes and fears for the forthcoming campaign. Let us know your own thoughts in the comments section below ...

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Premier League Fans’ 2017-18 View HERE

Read our Championship Fans’ 2017-18 Views HERE

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Yorkshire Post - Football

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

FACEBOOK | Like the Yorkshire Post Football page

TWITTER | Follow @YPSport

INSTAGRAM | See our snaps at @YPSport.