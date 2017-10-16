A lack of real leaders is a major problem for Southgate’s England

IT was perhaps a Scotsman in Graeme Souness who perhaps best – if inadvertently – made the most salient point regarding what the current England team palpably lacks.

Yes, it cannot be disputed that the technical ability of that great Liverpool side of the late Seventies and early Eighties which he played in was right up there with the very best club sides to have graced these isles.

Chris Waddle

At international level, England are currently a world away from that. But bear with me.

If you wanted to play, that famed Liverpool side would play. But if you wanted a scrap, they would scrap. Above all, they governed games in the way they saw fit.

It was the same with the Super Leeds side of the early Seventies. Ditto with the Everton side under Howard Kendall in the mid-Eighties and the great Nottingham Forest team under the legendary Brian Clough.

Prowess and intelligence on the ball was prized, encouraged and expected. But working things out for yourself was demanded.

Harry Maguire

Leadership and making your own decisions and governing your own game without a raft of instructions from the sidelines was a non-negotiable.

Souness spoke of his early period at Anfield when he once asked, to his great cost, of how the club wanted him to play. It was a mistake which he never made again.

Shortly after his move from Middlesbrough, he directed that question to that great sage of Anfield, Joe Fagan.

Normally a mild-mannered, avuncular character, Fagan’s eyes hardened as he fired off a blunt message to Souness. ‘Eff off! We’ve spent all this money on you and you’re asking me how to play football?’.

Conversation over and message heard loud and clear. Unsurprisingly, Souness never asked again.

Which brings us nicely to the current England team. Where are the leaders; the on-pitch dictators and those with the ability to work things out for themselves and manage games?

England’s lack of clear on-pitch identity was seen in the way they muddled through World Cup qualification in one of the weakest ever groups that the country has ever been pitched in.

Granted, it was a campaign characterised by some key late goals, but also wave upon wave of slow, lateral passing and aimless play. Gorging on possession, but doing little with it.

No-one dictating the tempo of a game and being proactive and making things happen. A lack of wit and urgency. Most damningly, a passive team and passive individuals.

In that regard, no significant strides appear to have been taken since that awful night against Iceland in Nice, which famously prompted the likes of Chris Waddle to let rip.

He opined: “They are all pampered, they are all just headphones, they do not communicate, they don’t communicate on the pitch or off the pitch, you cannot get anything out of them. That is why we are no good.”

And the country heard him and collectively nodded their heads.

It is not necessarily tactics we are talking about here and certainly not an implicit criticism of Gareth Southgate, who is doing as well as he can.

It is about players making decisions for themselves. As the likes of Butcher, Robson, Beardsley and Waddle did in the Eighties and Ince, Gascoigne, Sheringham and Shearer did in the following decade before it moved onto the likes of Terry, Ferdinand, Beckham, Scholes and Gerrard.

And just as the Icelandics and the Welsh did in their last major championships.

As teams, they were greater than the sum of their parts, which is something a distinctly average England side must be if they are have any chance of making an impression in Russia next summer.

The talk now is of England switching to a three-man defensive formation, with Southgate part of an England line-up who used that system during that successful Euro ’96 campaign and at the World Cup two years later.

It was also famously employed to impressive effect at Italia 90. Those heady days may have been synonymous with Gazza, David Platt, Gary Lineker, et al, but the sight of Mark Wright stepping effortlessly out of defence and bringing order and exuding calm authority, flanked by Butcher and Des Walker, was also not lost upon legions of fans and no less important to that memorable tournament.

With several ball-playing centre-halves in their ranks including the likes of two Yorkshiremen in John Stones and Harry Maguire, switching to a ‘three’ has its supporters.

But regardless of formations, leaders need to somehow emerge and step out of the shadows. England have one up front in Harry Kane and another one potentially in Delle Ali if he can iron out a few rough, undisciplined edges.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that these two play for Tottenham Hotspur, one of the few leading domestic sides to promote young English talent and build their side around them in key positions.

Look elsewhere and where are the leading English players directing operations to consistently telling effect at Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool?

The hope has to be that the likes of John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker can mature quickly into international players of substance during what is already panning out to be a momentous season at City.

But who can predict that with total conviction. If the aforesaid trio don’t do it, their club have plenty of others who will.

Across Manchester, the sight of Marcus Rashford being afforded frontline responsibility in occasions of stature would also add England’s cause, but will that great pragmatist Jose Mourinho trust him in the very biggest games?

Rashford came on as a 65th-minute substitute in United’s weekend draw at Anfield.

As the saying goes, the cream rises to the top and more leaders must step out of the shadows if England are to avoid another inauspicious and insipid major tournament, with all the usual recriminations afterwards.

Talent is all well and good. But having a strong mindset, a clear decision-making capacity and being single-minded and resourceful is just as important in the modern-day successful international footballer.