Aidy Boothroyd aiming for England Under-21s to become known as winners

Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah will have late fitness tests as they battle to be ready for England Under-21s’ Euro 2017 semi-final with Germany.

The pair trained yesterday, although some of it was away from the group, and the Young Lions are hopeful they will be fit.

England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd (left) and Alfie Mawson during the press conference at Cracovia Stadium, Krakow. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

They came off in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Poland, which clinched top spot in Group A, with Chelsea’s Chalobah nursing a groin problem and Southampton’s Redmond suffering a hamstring scare.

England face Germany in Tychy, Poland, today and manager Aidy Boothroyd must play the waiting game.

He said: “Both players will have fitness tests and they have improved significantly since we took the precaution of bringing them off and Nathaniel played a part in the session towards the end.

“They will both be assessed (this morning) for the game.”

England have been practising penalties, but the Germans have not, ahead of their last-four showdown, a repeat of the 2009 final that the Young Lions lost 4-0.

It is the first time England have qualified from the group stages since that tournament in Sweden.

But Boothroyd knows they need to improve still further.

He said: “We want to make sure that we aren’t a team that are good at qualifying and getting out of groups.

England Under 21's goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Angus Gunn and Jonathan Mitchell during the training session at Gminny Stadion Sportowy, Krakow. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“We want to be known as teams that win tournaments.

“The Under-20s have done that and the Under-17s came really close and that’s what we want to do.

“But we know we’ve got a very tough opponent and we have a great deal of respect for the German team and it will be a very difficult game for us as well.

“But I hope that we can execute the game-plan. If we can we will have a good chance.”

Germany Under-21 manager Stefan Kuntz scored in normal time and also netted a penalty in his country’s semi-final shoot-out win over England at Euro 96.

Boothroyd believes that game at Wembley 21 years ago was a big moment in the rivalry, but admitted he was in less glamorous surroundings than Kuntz during the semi-final.

“It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but a lot of people of that generation have a real affinity with England v Germany games,” he said.

“Back then I wasn’t taking a penalty on the pitch. I was in Baildon Social Club somewhere in Yorkshire watching it. (We had) slightly different career paths.”

Former Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson is prepared to take a penalty should he need to, but believes the Young Lions can win in 90 minutes.

The Swansea man said: “I’m confident enough to step up and take one.

“Hopefully it doesn’t get to that and we finish the game in normal time.

“If we did come to that we feel we have enough character to go through.

“We’ve got to go out there with the confidence we came to this competition with.”

Kuntz claims England have an advantage ahead of the eagerly-anticipated encounter.

The 54-year-old believes the Young Lions’ extra rest could give them the edge in Tychy.

Germany were runners-up in Group C after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Italy knocked them off top spot, with England having already booked a semi-final place 48 hours before.

Kuntz said: “It could be an advantage that England have had a couple more days rest than us. But they (his team) are young players and they can handle it.

“It would be a small advantage (for England).

“It is a 50-50 game and whoever is in best shape with their performance will win.

“We need to improve our build-up game. We didn’t use spaces well enough. Also we had something to lose. It is a knockout match and we will be well prepared.

“The best four countries are Spain, Italy, Germany and England. These are right now the best countries in Europe.

“We are looking forward to seeing who is the best. It is fun.”