‘Amazing’ - Aitor Karanka glad to see his Middlesbrough side competing with Premier League’s best

MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Aitor Karanka was pleased with another away point a fortnight after drawing at Arsenal.

He said: “Arsenal and Man City have amazing squads, so for us to compete against them at their stadiums is good for us.

“This was much more difficult because against Arsenal we didn’t concede a goal and we created a few chances.

“Today we went onto the pitch and showed them too much respect. In the first half we just tried to defend and when you are against big teams and you just think you are going to defend, you concede a goal. For that reason at half-time I told them we had to try to play.”

Marten de Roon headed home the equaliser in stoppage-time after City had dominated for most of the previous 90 minutes.

Sergio Aguero had put City ahead with his 150th goal for the club just before the interval but the hosts failed to make the most of numerous other chances.

Karanka admitted De Roon’s goal was a sweet moment. “I felt amazing because I had 11 players fighting 90 minutes on the pitch and I know how important it is to them to take this point or the one we took at Arsenal.

“This is the way to keep going, playing against these teams and showing we can compete.”

Pep Guardiola bemoaned Manchester City’s failure to kill the game after they had registered 18 shots to Boro’s none in the first half alone. City’s intensity dropped after the break and their Champions League exertions against Barcelona may ultimately have caught up with them.

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Jesus Navas (Garcia 86), De Bruyne, Gundogan (Nolito 75), Silva, Aguero (Iheanacho 90). Unused substitutes: Kompany, Caballero, Sane, Maffeo.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Traore (Stuani 90), Forshaw, Clayton, de Roon, Downing (Fischer 78), Negredo. Unused substitutes: Da Silva, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guzan, Nugent.

Referee: K Friend (Leicestershire).