Bad news for Barnsley ahead of their trip to Sheffield Wednesday

BARNSLEY have been handed a major injury blow with the news that defender Adam Jackson is likely to out of action for a significant length of time with a serious knee injury.

The former Middlesbrough centre-back, impressive this season at Oakwell, came off in the second half of last weekend’s home loss to Hull City and it is confirmed that he suffered an injury to his posterior cruciate ligaments and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “Jacko is going to be out for a while.

“It didn’t look great when he did it and knowing Jacko, he would’t have stayed down (if it wasn’t something serious).

“It looked a little bit innocuous. But when I saw him not holding his head, I did fear the worst.

“He is going to be out for a while. He has got an appointment with the specialist today, so we will know more after that.

“It is his posterior cruciate ligaments. It is not anterior, but he has torn it and obviously he is going to be out for a length of time. It could be surgery or a brace.

“We are going to be led by the surgeon.”

Admitting it is a big blow, Heckingbottom added: “He has been excellent. Not only on the pitch, but off the pitch.

“He is a strong character who has worked and worked and worked. It is a real shame for us, 100 per cent. But more importantly for Jacko as well; it’s an injury he has got to overcome now.”