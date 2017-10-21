Barnsley 0 Hull City 1: Player ratings as Tigers slash Reds

Have your say

Hull City won the Yorkshire derby at Oakwell with a late Fraizer Campbell goal. Here, Leon Wobschall gives his verdict.

Barnsley

Adam Davies. Extremely quiet afternoon for the Reds captain. Would have been expecting to be busier. Late save to deny Campbell, but little else to do.

Jason McCarthy. Energy and tenacity and got forward well when the chance arose. 7

Adam Jackson. Solid again and steady away for the umpteenth time this term. Replaced in the 76th minute after feeling the effects of a knock. 7

Liam Lindsay. Commanding in the air and on the deck and kept Dicko under lock and key. But couldn’t prevent Campbell from grabbing the winner. 7

Zeki Fryers. After his barnstorming heights of last weekend, this was rather more sedate. Not as much as influence going forward, but defended diligently enough. 6

Adam Hammill. One or two flashes from the mercurial winger, but not really his sort of day. 6.

Joe Williams. Got through plenty of work and heavily involved. Broke up play well. 7.

Cameron McGeehan. Went as close as anyone in the first half with a fierce snapshot. 6

Harvey Barnes. Couldn’t display his penchant for the spectacular and couldn’t hit the heights of Sunderland and QPR. 6

Ike Ugbo. Grafted hard against the physical presence of Hector and Dawson and went close with a precision curler in the second half. 6

Tom Bradshaw. Kept going and showed persistence without having too much of a sniff on goal. Almost bundled in a late leveller. 6.

Substitutes: Ryan Hedges (Barnes 64). Saw a late exocet of a strike blocked by McGregor. 7

Mamadou Thiam (Ugbo 64). Did not have the impact of last weekend. 6

Angus MacDonald (Jackson 78). Replaced Jackson, who had failed to shrug off a knock. 6

Not used: Nick Townsend, Brad Potts, Andy Yiadom, George Moncur.

Hull City

Allan McGregor. Key late save to deny Hedges and showed his experience in the latter stages. 7.

Ola Aina. Mixed bag and had his hands full on occasions, but stuck to his guns. 6

Michael Hector. Went close to a late second for Hull and kept busy at times. But solid enough. 6

Michael Dawson. Stayed strong in tandem with Hector. Stretched on occasions, but plenty of nous too. 7

Max Clark. Plenty of energy and commitment and made a key early intervention as Barnsley pressed. 6

Kevin Stewart. Injured and booked in the first half. Showed good energy levels throughout. 6

Seb Larsson. Provided the corner for Hull’s winner and put in a shift for the team. 6

Jarrod Bowen. Not really his day and only showed flashes of threat. 6

Markus Henriksen. Limited creation in the number ten role and anonymous at times. 5

Kamil Grosicki. Poor afternoon and looked like he didn’t fancy the conditions. 5

Nouha Dicko. Good work-rate, but had no real influence in final third. 6

Substitutes: Fraizer Campbell (Dicko 63). Grabbed the glory with the winner and produced a strong cameo. 7.

Jackson Irvine (Grosicki 64). Like Campbell, the midfielder also had a positive influence on his arrival. 7