Barnsley defender Roberts is on his way to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM CITY have agreed a fee in the region of £3.5m with Barnsley for defender Marc Roberts.

On Thursday, Reds’ head coach Paul Heckingbottom revealed that the club had turned down bids from two Championship clubs for the 26-year-old Oakwell captain, while adding the situation was “ongoing”, with the valuations not being far apart.

But the Blues have subsequently met Barnsley’s valuation of the player although the total value of the deal could rise with add-ons.

The Midlands outfit have been linked with the former FC Halifax player for several months, with city rivals Aston Villa also in the hunt.

Hull City, relegated back to the Championship las season, were also believed to have made a late bid to sign Roberts.

On the incoming front, Reds’ chief executive Gauthier Ganaye has confirmed that the club have bids in for Blackpool attacking midfielder Brad Potts as well as Swansea City forward Oliver McBurnie.

Heckingbottom is in the market for striking and wing recruits, alongside a left-back. To help mitigate for the loss of Roberts, Barnsley last night completed the signing of Forest Green defender Ethan Pinnock for an undisclosed fee.

Pinnock, a target for Reds for several weeks, has signed a three-year deal.

Leeds United have sealed their second signing new arrival under head coach Thomas Christiansen, with German goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald completing his move from Werder Bremen for a fee understood to be in the region of £500,000.

The 27-year-old former Germany Under-20 international has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road.

Wiedwald made 26 appearances in all competitions for Bremen last season, helping them to an eighth-place finish in Germany’s top flight last season.

The German started his career at Bremen, before joining Bundesliga 2 outfit MSV Duisburg, where he spent two years.

In the summer of 2013, he was snapped up by Eintracht Frankfurt, where he spent a further two years before re-joining his first club Bremen in May 2015.

United now have four goalkeepers and Wiedwald’s arrival is likely to lead to a departure from Elland Road with Rob Green, Marco Silvestri and academy product Bailey Peacock-Farrell all under contract until 2018.

Leeds, who are scheduled to play their first pre-season friendly a week today at Guiseley, are continuing to push towards a deal for Huesca No 10 Samuel Saiz.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has ruled out a move for Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Reports in Scotland earlier this week linked the Scottish international with a move to Tynecastle after falling down the pecking order at Hull.

The Tigers have made their first close-season signing, bringing in former Swansea City forward Liam Edwards. The 18-year-old has signed a one-year professional deal with the option of a further year.

Transfer-listed Doncaster Rovers defender Cedric Evina has completed a season-long loan to League Two side Crawley Town.