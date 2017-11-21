Barnsley 0 Cardiff 1: Reds suffer defeat at Oakwell

Cardiff overtook Sheffield United and moved into second place in the Sky Bet Championship table after a late Callum Paterson goal snatched a 1-0 victory for the Bluebirds at Barnsley.

The ball fell to the Scotsman after a goalmouth scramble and he made no mistake, firing into the roof of the net to settle matters seven minutes from time.

The result lifted Cardiff a point above the Blades, who lost 5-4 at home to Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The first chance arrived after nine minutes when Danny Ward’s effort forced a corner after a neat one-two. The resulting corner was headed away and fell to Joe Bennett, who took aim but his shot rolled comfortably into the arms of goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Cardiff fans thought they might have had a penalty two minutes later. Andy Yiadom was dispossessed by Junior Hoilett, who threaded a good ball to Ward and he went down under very light contact from Matty Pearson, but the referee awarded a goal-kick.

Visiting goalkeeper Neil Etheridge then made his first save. Mamadou Thiam received the ball just outside the box and cut inside, but his low shot was comfortably kept out.

Thiam had a golden chance to put Barnsley ahead on 28 minutes. Ryan Hedges expertly back-heeled to Brad Potts, who put in a great cross to Thiam but he could only find the side-netting with his header.

The game was stopped for two minutes following a clash of heads between Barnsley pair Liam Lindsay and Pearson, but the hosts continued on the front foot when play resumed.

Adam Hammill wriggled free of Craig Bryson and unleashed a terrific shot which had Etheridge completely beaten, but the shot curled inches wide.

Barnsley then had one last chance five minutes before the break. Cameron McGeehan put in a powerful cross for Potts, who could not get his head on the cross and the ball eventually fell to Etheridge, as a cagey first half ended 0-0.

Hoilett had a sight of goal four minutes after the interval after breaking down the left and into the box, but, off balance, he could only roll it straight into the grateful arms of Davies.

Barnsley brought on their top scorer Tom Bradshaw in the 63rd minute, but seconds later it was the visitors who nearly took the lead by unconventional means. Pearson tried to clear his lines, but he kicked straight at a charging Hoilett and the ball went wide.

Hammill then had another chance 15 minutes from the end, cutting inside and letting fly but his shot bent agonisingly wide of the far post.

The deadlock was finally broken on 83 minutes, when a Cardiff corner fell loose in the box to Sol Bamba, whose first shot blocked on the line but Paterson was on hand to lash into the roof of the net to win the contest for Neil Warnock’s men.