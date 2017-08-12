Barnsley 1 Ipswich Town 2: Reds suffer Oakwell defeat

Ipswich came from behind to win 2-1 at Barnsley and maintain their 100 per cent start to the Championship season.

Barnsley were ahead at the interval following a goal from Tom Bradshaw, but the introduction of David McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn for the start of the second half inspired an impressive revival from the visitors.

McGoldrick levelled the scores and Waghorn struck the decisive goal to make it three wins in a row for the Suffolk club.

Ipswich had to weather much pressure early on as the home side made a very lively start.

Visiting goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski was called into action for the first time with the game only a few minutes old, first saving George Moncur’s shot and then keeping out Bradshaw’s follow-up.

Bialkowski came to his side’s rescue again a few minutes later, keeping out Bradshaw’s volley with a good diving save low to his left.

Barnsley continued to press, with Joe Williams having a shot blocked and skipper Angus MacDonald heading off target from close range.

The pressure paid off in the 15th minute when Ryan Hedges’ cross from inside the area was met at the far post by the unmarked Bradshaw, who found the net with a header.

The hosts went close to extending their lead, with MacDonald having an effort deflected wide and Joe Garner forced to clear Moncur’s shot off the line.

Moncur was denied again when he was played in by Bradshaw and saw his shot saved by Bialkowski. With the ball still in play, Hedges fired in a firm drive which was beaten away by the busy keeper.

A double half-time substitution made by Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy sparked an improved showing from his side in the second period.

One of the substitutes, McGoldrick, was soon involved in the action, making a driving run into the area to force goalkeeper Adam Davies to get down bravely and block his route to goal.

Freddie Sears also had a shot blocked before the visitors equalised after 53 minutes, when a Jonas Knudsen cross picked out McGoldrick, who volleyed past Davies.

Barnsley’s Adam Jackson went for the spectacular, trying an overhead kick which went wide.

Adam Hammill then found Brad Potts, whose low angled shot was kept out by Bialkowski.

The comeback was complete in the 71st minute when Garner slipped a superb through ball to Waghorn, who produced an equally impressive finish.

Hammill put a free-kick on target but the ball was comfortably gathered by Bialkowski.

Ike Ugbo had an effort blocked while fellow Barnsley substitute Harvey Barnes went close in the closing stages with a curling effort which was touched wide by Bialkowski.

Ipswich were content to see out the game and claim the win, leaving Barnsley without a point from their first two games.