Barnsley 2 Blackburn 0: Delighted Paul Heckingbottom admits scoreline flattered Reds

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted that a 2-0 win at home to Blackburn flattered his side.

Goals from Sam Winnall and Marley Watkins gave the Tykes all three points at Oakwell.

After starting brightly, Barnsley were ahead after 14 minutes through top-scorer Winnall. The striker beat the Rovers off-side trap to give himself a free header which he placed past Jason Steele.

Barnsley had chances to put the game beyond the visitors, but Conor Hourihane and Tom Bradshaw both fired wide from inside the box.

Blackburn also lacked a clinical edge in front of goal and the score remained 1-0 until Watkins sealed the win in time added on.

The substitute calmly placed the ball into the left corner of the goal, rounding off a quick counter-attack and a solid performance from the hosts.

Blackburn were down to 10 men in the final minutes after midfielder Darragh Lenihan was given a straight red for a late lunge on Sam Morsy.

Heckingbottom said: "I'm delighted with the win. The scoreline flattered us a little bit and we made the game a bit harder than it should have been.

"I think Blackburn are in a bit of a false position. But I thought when we did play well and provide bits of quality we looked a threat.

"I thought we were good value for the win, but we weren't at our best.

"Avoiding relegation wasn't our focus. That limits you to wanting to finish fourth from bottom.

"Our focus is to be as good as we can be so we won't limit ourselves in that respect, we'll just try and pick up as many points as possible.

"The players have got every right to be buzzing, they've been terrific and long may it continue.

"You are where you deserve to be, so as we're ninth we deserve to be ninth. We won't get carried away and will keep trying to get better."