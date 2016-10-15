Barnsley 2 Fulham 4: Heckingbottom blasts ‘terrible’ defending

STRIKERS Marley Watkins and Sam Winnall both found the net but Barnsley slumped to defeat after having Josh Scowen sent off in the 67th minute at Oakwell.

Fulham twice came from behind before scoring another two goals in the second half to extend their unbeaten away record in a match which saw four goals scored in six minutes either side of the interval.

Barnsley went into the game as bookmakers’ favourites after Fulham’s run of seven games without a win and having failed to pull off a victory at Oakwell in their last seven visits.

However, play-maker Conor Hourihane was ruled out after taking a knock in training and replaced by Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield.

The visitors’ arrived having conceded just three goals on their travels.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad also contained 12 internationals, including former England captain Scott Parker, who celebrated his 36th birthday in midweek.

Barnsley kicked off towards the Kop and made a dream start when Scowen knocked the ball down the middle, Watkins ran on unchased and knocked the ball past former Reds loanee David Button in the fourth minute.

Fulham played some neat football with former Hull striker Sone Aluko a threat out wide - as was Ryan Kent for Barnsley.

The visitors equalised in the 37th minute when Tom Cairney spread the ball for full-back Scott Malone to pull it back for Lucas Piazon, whose eight-yard shot had enough power to take it through the sliding challenge of Marc Roberts and into the far side of the net.

Aluko, having switched flanks, then blazed over for the visitors but Winnall immediately made it 2-1 to the Reds, driving in off the far post after latching on to Morsy’s through ball as the visitors appealed for offside.

Fulham’s response was instant and Aluko took a clever back-heel from Chris Martin as he broke down the middle and hit home the equaliser.

They were not finished as straight after the interval Malone got the better of Kent and hit a fierce cross-shot which caught Adam Davies off-guard and the ball flew over his head into the roof of the net to make it 3-2 to Fulham in the 46th minute.

Martin’s niggling tactics brought a reactive booking for Winnall but the Fulham striker was also yellow-carded for an off-the-ball incident.

Button also went in the book for time-wasting as Fulham held on to their lead.

Martin had the last laugh as he raced on to an expert cross from Malone to head home the fourth in the 65th minute.

Then Scowen, attempting to dribble out of trouble, overran the ball and lunged at Parker, catching the Fulham captain on the shin and receiving a straight red.

Tom Bradshaw and Adam Armstrong were introduced for Watkins and Winnall but 10-man Barnsley could not hit back in front of the 11,974 crowd.

“I am disappointed, watching the goals back they were terrible on our part,” Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom said. “If you give four goals away like that you haven’t got a chance.

“When we went in front we didn’t keep the ball and weren’t composed on the ball to give ourselves a rest to control the game.

“We were set up to hurt them in a way that we did with our two goals.

“Why we keep clean sheets and have defended so well was missing today.”

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, Kpekawa, Kent, Morsy, Scowen, Hammill, Watkins, Winnall. Subs: Bree, Lee, Townsend, Jackson, Bradshaw, Armstrong, Bird.

Fulham: Button, Odoi, Sigurdsson, Ream, Malone, Parker, Johansen, Aluko, Cairney, Piazon, Martin. Subs: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kebano, Smith, Madl, Tunnicliffe, Sessegnon.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)